Scene: DesignPhiladelphia Gala

DesignPhiladelphia‘s 10-day fest kicked off last Wednesday at Cherry Street Pier. Presented by the Center for Architecture and Design it showcases Philly’s design excellence and innovation. The festival offers over 130 events, including tours, programs, and workshops all over the city to give attendees a true taste of Philly’s design culture. (Oct. 12-23, various times & locations, designphiladelphia.org)

Liza Niles, Center for Architecture + Design Education Program Manager, Rebecca Johnson, Executive Director at AIA Philadelphia and the Center for Architecture + Design, Richard Davies, Milber Makris, Plousadis & Seiden LLP, Lisa Roberts, author, Michael Spain, Director of Design Education at Center for Architecture and Design and David Seltzer, Principle and co-founder of Mercator Advisors.

As I mentioned in last weeks posts, we are so lucky to have a program like DesignPhiladelphia which supports, empowers and amplifies Philadelphia’s incredible design sector. There are so many great programs, panels and networking events to enjoy through October 23.

Keith Burke, JT Lewis, and John Lee

Marty Whalen, Sondra Lorino and Kevin Cerula

Q Productions Inc, lighting

Sully Lorino and Ellen Diamond, Q Productions Inc, they did the lighting for the kick off party, which was spectacular.

Michael Newmuis, Visit Philadelphia Chief External Affairs and Kevin Lessard – Communications Director at City of Philadelphia

Barbara Klinkhammer – Dean – Thomas Jefferson University , Rob Cleming, Kathy Naccarato, Anthony Naccarato, President · O’Donnell & Naccarato, Rich Davis and Michel Melenhorst, Professor Contextual Design at TH OWL, Detmold School of Architecture and Interior Architecture.

Caritina Mills, Star Skulski and Maria Orska

Jermaine Jenkins, Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships and Jelani Abdul-Aziz, Creative Projects Manager for The Center for Architecture and Design

Chad Curtis, an artist and educator who is motivated by politics of the environment, land use, climate change and the evolution of these relationships.

There are three more days left for DesignPhiladelphia. Don’t let another year go by without experiencing this unique festival right here in our own backyard. If you can’t make all the events, make sure you head to Cherry Street Pier where there are a dozen interesting installations, through October 23.

