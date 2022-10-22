Scene: DesignPhiladelphia Gala

DesignPhiladelphia‘s 10-day fest kicked off last Wednesday at Cherry Street Pier. Presented by the Center for Architecture and Design it showcases Philly’s design excellence and innovation. The festival offers over 130 events, including tours, programs, and workshops all over the city to give attendees a true taste of Philly’s design culture. (Oct. 12-23, various times & locations, designphiladelphia.org)
As I mentioned in last weeks posts, we are so lucky to have a program like DesignPhiladelphia which supports, empowers and amplifies Philadelphia’s incredible design sector. There are so many great programs, panels and networking events to enjoy through October 23.
There are three more days left for DesignPhiladelphia. Don’t let another year go by without experiencing this unique festival right here in our own backyard. If you can’t make all the events, make sure you head to Cherry Street Pier where there are a dozen interesting installations, through October 23.
