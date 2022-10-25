ACHIEVEability 40th Anniversary Celebration

October 25, 2022 by HughE Dillon

With the beautiful Philadelphia skyline as a back drop, ACHIEVEability celebrated their 40th Anniversary at the Mann Center on Wednesday, October 19.

ACHIEVEability, a nonprofit striving to end poverty for Philadelphia families, with its transformational work in West Philly , “40 Years Strong: Rising & Thriving,”

Larry Skinner, Jamila Harris- Morrison, Executive Director at ACHIEVEability and Carmen Skinner

Honoree: Timonthy Thorton, Bill Stickney, Theresa Stickney and Tonya Thorton.

For their 40th Anniversary, ACHIEVEability‘s longevity is due to the collaborative commitment of their entire community. To honor this momentous year, they honored 40 stakeholders who have contributed to ACHIEVEability‘s mission to end poverty.

Anthoni Williams and Tasha Williams

The festive open-air event included unique tastings by area restaurants, open bar, silent and live auction, music by The Sid Miller Dance Band, a wine wall, and with the spectacular view of the Philadelphia skyline.

Gina Gannon, 6ABC Traffic Reporter and Philly Current Magazine Editor and Publisher Eddie Keels

Amaris Pollock

Well-known food podcast Food, Farms N’ Chefs will broadcast remotely at the event.

Derrick Ross and Kyle El – I Am Art Life artists

The @sid_miller_dance_band, a twelve-piece powerhouse, will be gracing the #40YearsStrong stage with their high energy and tremendous musical excellence. Sid Miller Dance Band performs classic dance hits from the 60’s through today. Superstar Tina Fey even selected this band to perform at her wedding reception. Get ready to groove!

Since 1981, ACHIEVEability has worked to permanently break the generational cycle of poverty for low-income, single parent and homeless families through higher education, affordable housing, supportive services, community and economic development and accountability.

Michael Pearson and Crystal Thompson

Andrew Wheeler, Founder and President · Lincoln Leadership, Hugh McStravick, Senior Vice President, Client & Community Relations · PNC and Nelson Acevedo, Community Development Specialist – PNC

Shannon Farmer and Meredith Dante

Carly Maurer, Jamila Harris-Morrison, Executive Director of ACHIEVEability, Clissita Daniels, Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health System logo Senior Community Health Worker Senior Community Health Worker Penn Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Health Systemand Jennell Fisher

