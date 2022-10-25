ACHIEVEability 40th Anniversary Celebration
With the beautiful Philadelphia skyline as a back drop, ACHIEVEability celebrated their 40th Anniversary at the Mann Center on Wednesday, October 19.
For their 40th Anniversary, ACHIEVEability‘s longevity is due to the collaborative commitment of their entire community. To honor this momentous year, they honored 40 stakeholders who have contributed to ACHIEVEability‘s mission to end poverty.
The festive open-air event included unique tastings by area restaurants, open bar, silent and live auction, music by The Sid Miller Dance Band, a wine wall, and with the spectacular view of the Philadelphia skyline.
Gina Gannon, 6ABC Traffic Reporter, will emcee the evening and will be joined by Philly Current Magazine Editor and Publisher Eddie Keels to lead the live auction.
Well-known food podcast Food, Farms N’ Chefs will broadcast remotely at the event.
The @sid_miller_dance_band, a twelve-piece powerhouse, will be gracing the #40YearsStrong stage with their high energy and tremendous musical excellence. Sid Miller Dance Band performs classic dance hits from the 60’s through today. Superstar Tina Fey even selected this band to perform at her wedding reception. Get ready to groove!
Since 1981, ACHIEVEability has worked to permanently break the generational cycle of poverty for low-income, single parent and homeless families through higher education, affordable housing, supportive services, community and economic development and accountability.