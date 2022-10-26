October 26, 2022 by HughE Dillon

The 2022 Bandsaw Bash will take place in-person at the nearby Arch Street Meeting House in Old City, Philadelphia, on Thursday, October 20at 6:30pm. A special champagne reception for sponsors was held at the Center at 5:30pm, just before we kick off the main event. 141 N 3rd St,

The Center for Art in Wood interprets, nurtures, and champions creative engagement and expansion of art, craft, and design in wood to enhance the public’s understanding and appreciation of it.

The Center for Art in Wood comprises the Gerry Lenfest Gallery for changing exhibitions, the permanent collection, The Fleur & Charles Bresler Research Library, the Len Scherock Museum Store, and The Earl Powell Artist Research Files. It also organizes arts residencies, which are held on an annual basis, and The Wood Shed, a virtual site for accessing programs, talks, activities, and information.

Joshua Henry Aibel, Trustee, Jennifer-Navva Milliken, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Patricia Fowlwer, Esq. Trustee

Since its inception in 1986, The Center for Art in Wood, formerly the Wood Turning Center, has been widely recognized by artists, collectors, scholars and the public as one of the most valuable resources for the education, preservation and promotion of the field of art made from wood.

The Center for Art in Wood grew out of a series of symposia and exhibitions held between 1976 and 1986. The organizers of these events were the LeCoff brothers, Albert and Alan, and Palmer Sharpless, a woodworker and teacher at the George School, who are credited with helping to spur the “field” of wood turning.

Throughout the night guests could bid on including wood art

And the very popular wooden boxes, which were often disguised as something else, a book or podium. Each one had a secret on how to open the book to see what was inside, or just whimsically realize it was a box and not just a piece of wood art. JT Lewis seems bemused by the book that was really a box.

Jermaine Jenkins, Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships at AIA Philadelphia, Leila Cartier, Executive Director, CraftNOW Philadelphia, Clara Hollander Co-Chair of Craft Now and Billy Cook, Communications Specialist at En Route Marketing

Rick Snyderman, Principal, Snyderman-Works Art Consultants, Joshua Henry Aibel, Trustee, and John Conver Lutz, Trustee

Cocktails in a can, what took them so long to invent. So cool.

James Maurelle – Adjunct Instructor – University of Pennsylvania and Alex Palmer

Yasmin Kamara,, Miquon Brinkley, Owner & Curator at Thinker Makers Society and Aurea Castro

Jennifer-Navva Milliken, Executive Director & Chief Curator begins the auction.

As in past years, proceeds from the auction are split between contributing artists and the Center. Your sponsorship helps fund the exhibitions, and events that the Center for Art in Wood delivers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

