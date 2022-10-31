Photos: Wild costumes spotted in Philly

October 31, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Cruella and friend at the 54th Annual Henri David Ball at the Sheraton Center City

Over the weekend I attended 2 Halloween parties: The Legendary Henri David Ball, and the newcomer to Philly – Hualloween Party hosted by Karen Hua, a reporter at NBC10 Philadelphia.

Karen Hua and HughE

She’s new to the market, but has been hosting this party for a few years, not as epic as the one held Saturday night at Hook & Master she told me.

Everyone’s feline friend Alex Holley from Fox 29 stopped by.

Frances Wang, NBC 10, Matty Torres, WUSA 9 DC, and Jacklyn Lee from 6ABC. How great is it that this new generation of reporters from different stations hang out with each other. That was not always the case being in this biz for 15 years, I know. That means that internal policies have changed, and that’s a good thing.

Johnny Archer , NBC10 reporter and phenomenal Inquirer photographer Monica Herndon (I’m a fan)

Someone knew they’d be a good match…

My cow boy Mike Toub and another great photographer/videographer Brandon Tyrone Holiday

Karen and her two college friends. One flew in from Chicago, the other I think Boston, but you know me with my memory…. Thanks Karen for having us, we had a blast. OK why didn’t I get a photo of Miguel and Ray, besides a selfie… Head to Karen Hua’s INSTA for more photos…

Henri David

The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in Philadelphia as the Henri David Ball, Philadelphia’s longest running Halloween tradition returned for it’s 54th Anniversary at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 North 17th last night, Sunday October 30, 2022.

Hundreds of Halloween fans dressed as ghouls, to ghosts, Cinderella to Jim Gardener greeted Henri David as he loomed over the crowd as a giant make up table complete with mirrors to check yours before heading into the ballroom.

“Come as you wish to be and not who you are.”

That is the motto of Henri David, the longtime Philadelphia jeweler, host and party thrower who has made and curated the city’s most lavishly extravagant Halloween Ball.

Along with pushing and prodding its attendees to dare to dream and come in homemade—never store bought from a box—costumes.

Jim Gardner was on hand

Winner of most Hysterical Couple – Marcos Matos and Gato Espinel

AMAZING!!!

