Photos: Wild costumes spotted in Philly
Over the weekend I attended 2 Halloween parties: The Legendary Henri David Ball, and the newcomer to Philly – Hualloween Party hosted by Karen Hua, a reporter at NBC10 Philadelphia.
She’s new to the market, but has been hosting this party for a few years, not as epic as the one held Saturday night at Hook & Master she told me.
Frances Wang, NBC 10, Matty Torres, WUSA 9 DC, and Jacklyn Lee from 6ABC. How great is it that this new generation of reporters from different stations hang out with each other. That was not always the case being in this biz for 15 years, I know. That means that internal policies have changed, and that’s a good thing.
Johnny Archer , NBC10 reporter and phenomenal Inquirer photographer Monica Herndon (I’m a fan)
Someone knew they’d be a good match…
The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in Philadelphia as the Henri David Ball, Philadelphia’s longest running Halloween tradition returned for it’s 54th Anniversary at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, 201 North 17th last night, Sunday October 30, 2022.
Hundreds of Halloween fans dressed as ghouls, to ghosts, Cinderella to Jim Gardener greeted Henri David as he loomed over the crowd as a giant make up table complete with mirrors to check yours before heading into the ballroom.
“Come as you wish to be and not who you are.”
That is the motto of Henri David, the longtime Philadelphia jeweler, host and party thrower who has made and curated the city’s most lavishly extravagant Halloween Ball.