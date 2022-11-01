Scene: 23rd Annual Gala and Glass Auction

November 1, 2022 by HughE Dillon

Ashley and Roberto Lugo

On October 8 the National Liberty Museum hosted their 23rd Annual Gala and Glass Auction, honoring artist, ceramicist, social activist, poet and educator Roberto Lugo. The event featured a keynote presentation by John Dixon Hunt, Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture at University of Pennsylvania, an expert on garden history and theory.

Dr. Alaine Arnott, CEO National Liberty Museum and Adam Padron, Founder / CEO · Grunkey Industries

The National Liberty Museum’s mission: Through a compelling lineup of programs and exhibitions, the National Liberty Museum illuminates both the strength and fragility of liberty—as well as the inspirational stories of people whose positive actions protect and expand the boundaries of freedom for all.

2022 has been a year of transformation and change, the Museum has welcomed a new CEO, leadership team, and even a new front door cover they tell me.

Funds raised at the even will support their school programs, including the Young Heroes Outreach Program, which empower young people to be civic leaders, working responsibly together to drive positive change, and putting their empathy into action.

Brandon Pinzini and Anna Koontz

Building upon the vision of founder Irv Borowsky and his family, the National Liberty Museum continues to reexamine liberty through a contemporary understanding of historic foundations. The National Liberty Museum is the culmination of the life’s work of Irvin Borowsky, a proud lifelong Philadelphian, distinguished publisher, art collector, and philanthropist.

Joan and Ted Borowsky

“We who are fortunate enough to live in the land of liberty must protect it, preserve it, and guard it for future generations.” —Founder Irvin Borowsky, at the National Liberty Museum’s opening ceremony on January 12, 2000 https://www.libertymuseum.org/about-us/

Curtis and Renada Lowe

Suzanne Cohn catching up with friends. She and her husband, Norman, have a magnificent glass collection in both of their homes in Philly and Palm Beach. I’ve been to their Philadelphia home a few times and it’s amazing, especially their glass floor. During cocktail parties they have someone standing at the point where it rises by a step, giving people fair warning. When you, or I walk on it, you do get vertigo, but to go to the balcony, to take in the beautiful view, you must walk across the glass floor.

Sheldon and Penny Bernick, I’ve been to their house and have seen their incredible glass collection. Of course my first question when I saw my neighbors collection was how do they dust, they told me carefully.

John Vendito, Babara Seletky, Sherri Savitt and Ro Vaitaly

Paul Woolf, Elizabeth Grant, Dawn and Danny Rotondo

Davasha Johnson and Keith Fredericks

Fred and Susan Sanders review the auction items.

