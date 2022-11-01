Scene: 23rd Annual Gala and Glass Auction
On October 8 the National Liberty Museum hosted their 23rd Annual Gala and Glass Auction, honoring artist, ceramicist, social activist, poet and educator Roberto Lugo. The event featured a keynote presentation by John Dixon Hunt, Professor Emeritus of Landscape Architecture at University of Pennsylvania, an expert on garden history and theory.
The National Liberty Museum’s mission: Through a compelling lineup of programs and exhibitions, the National Liberty Museum illuminates both the strength and fragility of liberty—as well as the inspirational stories of people whose positive actions protect and expand the boundaries of freedom for all.
2022 has been a year of transformation and change, the Museum has welcomed a new CEO, leadership team, and even a new front door cover they tell me.
Funds raised at the even will support their school programs, including the Young Heroes Outreach Program, which empower young people to be civic leaders, working responsibly together to drive positive change, and putting their empathy into action.
Building upon the vision of founder Irv Borowsky and his family, the National Liberty Museum continues to reexamine liberty through a contemporary understanding of historic foundations. The National Liberty Museum is the culmination of the life’s work of Irvin Borowsky, a proud lifelong Philadelphian, distinguished publisher, art collector, and philanthropist.
“We who are fortunate enough to live in the land of liberty must protect it, preserve it, and guard it for future generations.”
—Founder Irvin Borowsky, at the National Liberty Museum’s opening ceremony on January 12, 2000https://www.libertymuseum.org/about-us/
Sheldon and Penny Bernick, I’ve been to their house and have seen their incredible glass collection. Of course my first question when I saw my neighbors collection was how do they dust, they told me carefully.