Figuring Space Opening Night Reception

January 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

I went to a very fascinating exhibition last week:

The Clay Studio hosted the opening reception for Figuring Space, a new exhibition comprised of full-scale, figurative sculptures by 12 leading ceramic artists based in the United States, on January 12, 2023.

12 artists contributed to the exhibition: (not in order) Tip Toland, Jonathan Christensen Caballero, Kyungmin Park, Sergei Isupov, Christina West, George Rodriguez, Cristina Cordova, Chris Rodgers, Roxanne Swentzell, Kensuke Yamada, Roberto Lugo and Victoria Walton

The exhibition is of full-scale, figurative sculptures in clay by the top artists working in clay in the United States.

Figuring Space is co-curated by Jennifer Zwilling, (l) Curator and Director of Artistic Programs at The Clay Studio, and Dr. Kelli Morgan, (r) Professor of the Practice and Director of Cultural Studies at Tufts University, Kelli Morgan, Professor of the Practice, Tufts University, who shared her integral knowledge of the historical use of the figure in American art over the last 200 years to deepen The Clay Studio’s usual focus on contemporary ceramic art.

Friends, family and supporters filled the gallery

Michael Planer, George Rodriguez, artist and Mindy Planer

Laura Lyn Stern and Alissa Blumenthal

Kayla Johnson, Afterschool Program Coordinator · The Clay Studio and Adrienne Justice, Community Engagement Manager, she oversees The Claymobile program

The Clay Studio inspires curiosity and discovery around the art and craft of clay, drawing together students, artists, and an engaged public into a welcoming community. Every day, in our classrooms, studios, galleries, and neighborhoods, we deepen the connection between people and clay with the highest quality programs and exhibitions. Founded in 1974, The Clay Studio continues in the belief that shared creativity, so fundamental to humanity, is a critical force for good.

Anne Adams, Amy Shindo and Donte Moore

Helen Drutt, Craft Historian, Marge Brown Kalodner and Bill Kalodner

Dhruv Vyas and Matt ooi

DJ LOL 1 Comedian

For more on this fascinating exhibition head HERE, the show runs through Apr 16th, 2023 at their studios and then head there, 1425 N American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122. You’ll thank me. Plus you’ll enjoy the Clay Studio craft shop, as well as learning about all the programs they offer.

