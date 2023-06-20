Scene: JFCS Hosts a Day of Wellness
Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia’s (JFCS) recently held their fourth annual Wellness Fest featuring Philadelphia’s leading experts on mental health and well-being, opportunities for
education, self-care, and healing from the inside, out.
Attendees heard from engaging speakers, attended breakout sessions on nutrition, skincare, and mindfulness, enjoy a delicious lunch, shopped local vendors, and enjoyed intriguing conversations.
I always love when communities gather, especially when they take time out of their busy schedules to do self care. It was a Friday morning, afternoon session, and a good amount of people came to enjoy the programs offered.
Rachel from Victoria Roggio Beauty; center left Hannah Jo Mounty-WeinstockVictoria Roggio Beauty and Stacy Curtis
Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia has a unique and vital mission: to strengthen families and individuals across generations and cultures to achieve stability, independence, and community. (about us) Check them out for more community, health and well being events, and programs.