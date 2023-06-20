Scene: JFCS Hosts a Day of Wellness

June 20, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia’s (JFCS) recently held their fourth annual Wellness Fest featuring Philadelphia’s leading experts on mental health and well-being, opportunities for

education, self-care, and healing from the inside, out.

Attendees heard from engaging speakers, attended breakout sessions on nutrition, skincare, and mindfulness, enjoy a delicious lunch, shopped local vendors, and enjoyed intriguing conversations.

I always love when communities gather, especially when they take time out of their busy schedules to do self care. It was a Friday morning, afternoon session, and a good amount of people came to enjoy the programs offered.

Rachel from Victoria Roggio Beauty; center left Hannah Jo Mounty-WeinstockVictoria Roggio Beauty and Stacy Curtis

Chief Business & Resource Development Officer Pia Eisenberg; Committee Member Gayle Greenberger; Co-Chair Maxie Zeisler; Co-Chair Lana Greene, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2022 Billie LaRaé Owens; Committee Member Robyn Greenberg; Co-Chair Julie Stark; Co-Chair Dara Tye Goldstein; and Director of Community Engagement Sharon Schwartz

Ron Zeisler; Marla Zeisler; and Co-Chair Lana Greene

Paige Jaffe; Amanda Lipner; Hayley Davis, RD/RDN, author of There’s a Rainbow in My Lunchbox ; and Juliette Caspi

Hannah Jo Mounty-Weinstock, Victoria Roggio Beauty chatting about skin tones, and make up applications. (interesting fact Hannah Jo grew up as the only hearing person in her household. I took sign language in college, the story was so fascinating. Source),

Meredith Holstein; Committee Member Allison Weiss Brady; and Honey Tishgart, Executive Consultant – Rodan and Field

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia has a unique and vital mission: to strengthen families and individuals across generations and cultures to achieve stability, independence, and community. (about us) Check them out for more community, health and well being events, and programs.

