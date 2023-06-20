Uncategorized

Scene: JFCS Hosts a Day of Wellness

June 20, 2023 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia’s (JFCS) recently held their fourth annual Wellness Fest featuring Philadelphia’s leading experts on mental health and well-being, opportunities for
education, self-care, and healing from the inside, out.

Attendees heard from engaging speakers, attended breakout sessions on nutrition, skincare, and mindfulness, enjoy a delicious lunch, shopped local vendors, and enjoyed intriguing conversations.
I always love when communities gather, especially when they take time out of their busy schedules to do self care. It was a Friday morning, afternoon session, and a good amount of people came to enjoy the programs offered.

Rachel from Victoria Roggio Beauty; center left Hannah Jo Mounty-WeinstockVictoria Roggio Beauty and Stacy Curtis

Chief Business & Resource Development Officer Pia Eisenberg; Committee Member Gayle Greenberger; Co-Chair Maxie Zeisler; Co-Chair Lana Greene, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2022 Billie LaRaé Owens; Committee Member Robyn Greenberg; Co-Chair Julie Stark; Co-Chair Dara Tye Goldstein; and Director of Community Engagement Sharon Schwartz
Ron Zeisler; Marla Zeisler; and Co-Chair Lana Greene
Paige Jaffe; Amanda Lipner; Hayley Davis, RD/RDN, author of There’s a Rainbow in My Lunchbox ; and Juliette Caspi
Hannah Jo Mounty-Weinstock, Victoria Roggio Beauty chatting about skin tones, and make up applications. (interesting fact Hannah Jo grew up as the only hearing person in her household. I took sign language in college, the story was so fascinating. Source),
Meredith Holstein; Committee Member Allison Weiss Brady; and Honey Tishgart, Executive Consultant – Rodan and Field

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia has a unique and vital mission: to strengthen families and individuals across generations and cultures to achieve stability, independence, and community. (about us) Check them out for more community, health and well being events, and programs.