Scene: Halston With Love Event

June 15, 2023

The Do Gooders of Philadelphia in collaboration with the “With Love Halston Foundation” hosted an exclusive cocktail party celebration to honor Ken Downing, the Creative Director of Halston/Xcel Brands.

John Fry, Cara Fry, Kyle Wesphal, Jenifer Westphal , and Ken Downing

Bonnie Young and Sandra Blumberg of the Do Gooders of Philadelphia, and co-chairs, address the guests.

The mission of the Do Gooders is to enrich the lives of at-risk families and women and children in the Greater Philadelphia Area by volunteering and providing small grants to organizations serving their needs.

Maribeth Lerner, Marcello Luzi, Veronica McKee and Gregory Seitter

Jennifer Unterberger and ,Mikel Elam

Guests enjoyed a fashion show and silent auction items, including custom designed clothing, including the one that Dr. Thanuja Hamilton won, and is holding.

Two designs by Halston

With Love Halston, is a nonprofit organization founded by Lesley Frowick, Halston’s niece; Steve Gold, Managing Director; Scott Vogel, CFO; Audrey Schilt, CCO; and Patrick Morgan.

Joan Tepper, and Gail Krimstock

Susan Kremer, Sandra Blumberg, Isabella Plaut, Ani Greenspan, Alexandra Cohen, Sandra‘s, daughter, and granddaughters

Josephine Wang,Switzenbaum, Sandra Blumberg, Paul Vanravenstein, Pat Cleveland, Karen Bjornson, Tony Spinelli, and Stephen Burrows

The Chairpersons for the event were: Sandra Blumberg Beatty, Jamie Joffe, Carol Kauffman, Barbara Martin Kravitz, Laura Lenet, Judy Lundy, Donna Slipakoff, Barbara Sylk, Cindy Pettinaro Wilkinson and Bonnie Young.

Robert and Barbara Tiffany, laura and Mark Lenet

Anne Hamilton and Iliana Strauss

Sharon Pinkenson

Bonnie Young, Karen Buchholtz, Donna Slipakoff, Ken Downing , Karen Daroff and Mary Dougherty

John Wind, jewellery designer, artist was the with his niece.

The Halston Archives Scholarship will be establishing scholarship initiatives at top fashion institutions across the United States and ultimately abroad.

