Scene: Halston With Love Event
The Do Gooders of Philadelphia in collaboration with the “With Love Halston Foundation” hosted an exclusive cocktail party celebration to honor Ken Downing, the Creative Director of Halston/Xcel Brands.
The mission of the Do Gooders is to enrich the lives of at-risk families and women and children in the Greater Philadelphia Area by volunteering and providing small grants to organizations serving their needs.
Guests enjoyed a fashion show and silent auction items, including custom designed clothing, including the one that Dr. Thanuja Hamilton won, and is holding.
Two designs by Halston
With Love Halston, is a nonprofit organization founded by Lesley Frowick, Halston’s niece; Steve Gold, Managing Director; Scott Vogel, CFO; Audrey Schilt, CCO; and Patrick Morgan.
The Chairpersons for the event were: Sandra Blumberg Beatty, Jamie Joffe, Carol Kauffman, Barbara Martin Kravitz, Laura Lenet, Judy Lundy, Donna Slipakoff, Barbara Sylk, Cindy Pettinaro Wilkinson and Bonnie Young.
Sharon Pinkenson
John Wind, jewellery designer, artist was the with his niece.
The Halston Archives Scholarship will be establishing scholarship initiatives at top fashion institutions across the United States and ultimately abroad.