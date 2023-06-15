Scene: The Philadelphia Montessori Charter School
The Philadelphia Montessori Charter School held a ribbon cutting recently to dedicate the new addition school building and expanded campus! Joined by students, parents, staff, and esteemed guests including The Honorable Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, we marked this special occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Established in 2004, our school has been committed to delivering a top-notch education. With a current enrollment of 250 students spanning Kindergarten to Fourth Grade, we are proud to witness our continuous growth.
The brand-new 13,000-square-foot building is a testament to their commitment to excellence. With flexible classrooms that feature state-of-the-art technology, a gym and multipurpose room facilitating healthy lifestyles and learning through physical activity, and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen producing healthy meals, we ensure our students have an optimal learning environment.
Philadelphia Montessori Charter School (PMCS) si located in Southwest Philadelphia, excels at providing children in Kindergarten through 6th grade with a Montessori education in an environment that nurtures the whole child, celebrates inclusion, embraces innovation, and encourages collaboration with families. PMCS ignites the internal spark that leads to social, emotional and academic success.
We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of Philadelphia Montessori Charter School. Together, we are shaping the future and offering a beacon of hope to our wider community. – Gina Lee Board Member/Co-Chair, Advancement Committee