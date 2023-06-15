Scene: The Philadelphia Montessori Charter School

June 15, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Montessori Charter School held a ribbon cutting recently to dedicate the new addition school building and expanded campus! Joined by students, parents, staff, and esteemed guests including The Honorable Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, we marked this special occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Established in 2004, our school has been committed to delivering a top-notch education. With a current enrollment of 250 students spanning Kindergarten to Fourth Grade, we are proud to witness our continuous growth.

The brand-new 13,000-square-foot building is a testament to their commitment to excellence. With flexible classrooms that feature state-of-the-art technology, a gym and multipurpose room facilitating healthy lifestyles and learning through physical activity, and a fully-equipped commercial kitchen producing healthy meals, we ensure our students have an optimal learning environment.

Board Chair Chris Smith shares his enthusiasm, saying, “The expansion of Philadelphia Montessori Charter School has been a long-standing vision, and today, we see it become a reality. Our faculty’s dedication and the generous support of our donors have brought us to this exciting milestone. We believe our school embodies Maria Montessori’s vision to focus on the development of the whole child, and we are proud to educate the next generation of leaders.”

A lot of students parents came out for the occasion.

During the event, we were honored to have Representative McClinton and board member Kelly Doyle share their remarks, emphasizing their deep pride in being born and raised right here in Southwest Philadelphia. Their personal connection to our community further amplifies our commitment to serving and uplifting the local area. Together, we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of our students and fostering a thriving educational environment.

The Honorable Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania Speaker of the House, helped marked this special occasion at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The students sang two songs at the dedication.

Philadelphia Montessori Charter School (PMCS) si located in Southwest Philadelphia, excels at providing children in Kindergarten through 6th grade with a Montessori education in an environment that nurtures the whole child, celebrates inclusion, embraces innovation, and encourages collaboration with families. PMCS ignites the internal spark that leads to social, emotional and academic success.

We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of Philadelphia Montessori Charter School. Together, we are shaping the future and offering a beacon of hope to our wider community. – Gina Lee Board Member/Co-Chair, Advancement Committee

