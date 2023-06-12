Honoring The Rendell’s at Evening in Franklin Square 2023

The Franklin’s View clear tent, catering by Cescaphe
Historic Philadelphia, Inc., the non-profit that manages and operates Franklin Square, hosted the 2023 An Evening in Franklin Square presented by Parx Casino. The fundraising event took place in beautiful Franklin Square, one of William Penn’s original squares and one of the city’s most charming historic parks and important public spaces.
For his ongoing dedication to all things Philadelphia, on May 17, Historic Philadelphia, Inc. dedicated and renamed the Franklin Square Fountain in honor of Governor Rendell and his family. Thanks to his honor for his vision and obtaining the funding for Franklin Square to be enjoyed by generations.
Michelin published its very first Philadelphia destination guide in May, highlighting the city’s unmissable attractions, restaurants, hotels, and experiences – and McGillin’s Olde Ale House was right there among them. Read about it in the Irish Star.
An Evening in Franklin Square presented by Parx begins with outdoor cocktails and a silent auction and continues with the fountain dedication and Parx Square Derby, a carousel “race” where guests place bets and race to the finish, a highlight of the night.
