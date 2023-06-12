Honoring The Rendell’s at Evening in Franklin Square 2023

June 12, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Franklin’s View clear tent, catering by Cescaphe

Historic Philadelphia, Inc., the non-profit that manages and operates Franklin Square, hosted the 2023 An Evening in Franklin Square presented by Parx Casino. The fundraising event took place in beautiful Franklin Square, one of William Penn’s original squares and one of the city’s most charming historic parks and important public spaces.

The Rendell Family joined by Councilperson Mark Squilla, Meryl Levitz, former CEO President of Visit Philadelphia, Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, which includes the iconic Franklin Square, and longtime Ed Rendell friend, and sponsor of Franklin Square, Bob Green, chairman of Greenwood, owner of Parx Casino, and Beth Green.

For his ongoing dedication to all things Philadelphia, on May 17, Historic Philadelphia, Inc. dedicated and renamed the Franklin Square Fountain in honor of Governor Rendell and his family. Thanks to his honor for his vision and obtaining the funding for Franklin Square to be enjoyed by generations.

Jeff Matty, Executive Director · Pennsylvania Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, Brian Sanfratello, executive secretary of the Pennsylvania Horse Breeders. Association (PHBA) and Bruce Casella, President · Pushin A Rock Productions

Charles Landreth and Nancy Crawford

Kirby Huffman, Brooke Tompkins, Nathan Pullen, En Route Marketing Coordinator and Sofha Curran

Chris Mullins – co- Owner, McGillin’s Olde Ale House, Bill Marrazzo, President & Chief Executive Officer · WHYY, Inc. and Brad Laszewski, Corporate Services Coordinator · WHYY

Michelin published its very first Philadelphia destination guide in May, highlighting the city’s unmissable attractions, restaurants, hotels, and experiences – and McGillin’s Olde Ale House was right there among them. Read about it in the Irish Star.

Patti Gillett, Media Relations Manager at Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, Sheila Hess, City Representative, City of Philadelphia, Gregg Caren, President & CEO PHLCVB and Darryl Irizarry Jr., Director of Partnership & Strategic Alliances at PHLCVB

Mollie McEnteer – Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC,, Leslie Kase – Principal – Just in KASE and Jennifer Gallagher – General Manager of The Acorn Club.

Sheila Hess, City Representative and Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation with Angela Val, CEO & President of Visit Philadelphia.

An Evening in Franklin Square presented by Parx begins with outdoor cocktails and a silent auction and continues with the fountain dedication and Parx Square Derby, a carousel “race” where guests place bets and race to the finish, a highlight of the night.

Winner of the Parx Square Derby was Katie Haines poses with the trophy and former Gov Ed Rendell.

Cain Leathers, Founder of @queerrun and Jake Rhue, Operations Specialist at Visit Philadelphia

Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Amy Needle CEO & President and Sheila Hess, City Representative. Amy announced at the gala that trees would be planted at Franklin Square in honor of Kathryn and Sheila for their service to the City.

To make a gift to the Franklin Square Fountain Fund in honor of the Rendell Family please visit: www.historicphiladelphia.org/donate/an-evening-in-franklin-square.

