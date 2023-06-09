Scene: 2023 Black & Gold Gala!
The annual Black & Gold Gala is the signature fundraising event for the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation. It was held on Wednesday June 7, 2023 6:30 p.m. at Vie by Cescaphe. I am an alum of CCP. Graduated in 1999 in political science. I went to night school so it took me a bit of time as I was working full time as well.
The purpose of the Black & Gold Gala is to recognize outstanding service of individuals and/or organizations that demonstrate involvement in community growth in the areas of education, business, social services, and health.
This recognition is awarded to those who exemplify leadership and are active in community initiatives in Philadelphia. Event proceeds will benefit the 50th Anniversary Promise Scholarship and other scholarships for Community College of Philadelphia students. Since 2018, the Black & Gold Gala has raised nearly $2 million in scholarship support for students.
Co-chair Deana Gamble, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health
CCP Foundation Board of Directors along with Nedia Ralston, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
CCP Foundation Board of Directors and Ellyn Jo Waller, Ed.D., Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
CCP Foundation President.
Jasmine E. Sessoms was honored with the Coporate Leadership Award, (2nd from right)
I’m not a 100 percent sure he wasn’t the hype man for the band which had the dance floor packed, but I’m here for it.