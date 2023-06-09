Scene: 2023 Black & Gold Gala!

June 9, 2023 by HughE Dillon

2023 Black & Gold Gala Gift Bags

The annual Black & Gold Gala is the signature fundraising event for the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation. It was held on Wednesday June 7, 2023 6:30 p.m. at Vie by Cescaphe. I am an alum of CCP. Graduated in 1999 in political science. I went to night school so it took me a bit of time as I was working full time as well.

Carl and Rasheia Johnson

The purpose of the Black & Gold Gala is to recognize outstanding service of individuals and/or organizations that demonstrate involvement in community growth in the areas of education, business, social services, and health.

Kim Crawford, Janelle Lee, Ellyn Jo Waller, Rev Dr Alyn E Waller, Senior Pastor Enon Tabernacle Church was honored with Lifetime Service Award, and Erika McLeod, Founder of Change Our Future Foundation who has an event coming up on June 22 at Vie.

Morgan Wilson, Connections Matter LLC, Dr. Angie Wilson, Melissa Ayers, Denise Berry, Cindy Walls, Roz McPherson of The ROZ Group Inc. and Hannah Cornish

This recognition is awarded to those who exemplify leadership and are active in community initiatives in Philadelphia. Event proceeds will benefit the 50th Anniversary Promise Scholarship and other scholarships for Community College of Philadelphia students. Since 2018, the Black & Gold Gala has raised nearly $2 million in scholarship support for students.

Ebonie Brown, of Independence Blue Cross a sponsor of the Black & Gold Gala, Lorina Marshall–Blake is the president of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation (the Foundation)and Helen Shoffner of Independence Blue Cross

Andy Falkof, Vice President of Marketing · Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Roshina Bates Operations Controller · Rivers Casino Philadelphia, and Jonathan Todd, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion · Rivers Casino Philadelphia. Rivers Casino was another sponsor of the Black & Gold Gala. On July 2nd they’re having the 2nd Party On The Pier with Fireworks The party starts at 6PM live outdoor music from a Michael Jackson tribute band; plus, food trucks, family fun and fireworks at 9PM

Brianna Smith who just started at 6ABC, and will soon be on the air; and Sharie Williams both of 6ABC

Tiffany Newmuis, Comcast, Tiffany Tavarez, Wells Fargo and Deana Gamble, Jefferson Health.

Co-chair Deana Gamble, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health

CCP Foundation Board of Directors along with Nedia Ralston, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

CCP Foundation Board of Directors and Ellyn Jo Waller, Ed.D., Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

CCP Foundation President.

Govinda Montalvo and Khaleelah Ahmad

Jasmine E. Sessoms was honored with the Coporate Leadership Award, (2nd from right)

I’m not a 100 percent sure he wasn’t the hype man for the band which had the dance floor packed, but I’m here for it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

