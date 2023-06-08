Sofitel Hotel Flags & Drags

June 8, 2023 by HughE Dillon

It’s hard to believe it was a week ago that the official kick off to Philly Gay Pride Month took place at the Sofitel Hotel in Center City, with the “raising” of the Pride flag. All month long they’re featuring this magnificent, huge flag greeting guests and all who walk by, while inside they have various flags representing the community.

Pride Month is an annual observance that celebrates the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning) community and its history, culture, and achievements. Local leaders were on hand to commemorate the start of Pride Month as well as discuss the various events, activities, and celebrations happening in June connected with Pride as well as note the financial impact LGBTQplus tourism brings to our City.

David Weisberg, Executive Development & Communications Office, Mazzoni Center speaks to the crowd.

Other speakers included

* Brittany Lynn, Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia

* Sheila Hess, City Representative, City of Philadelphia

* Sharon Pinkenson, Executive DIrector, Greater Philadelphia Film Office

* Greg DeShields, Executive Director, Tourism Diversity Matters

* Sheila Alexander-Reid, Executive DIrector of PHL Diversity (PHLCVB)

* Jessica (Jess) Calter, Senior Vice President of Advancement and External Affairs, Visit Philly

* Suzanne Geyer, Director of Partnerships and Events, Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association

* David Weisberg, Executive Development & Communications Office, Mazzoni Center

* Angela Bauer, General Manager, Sofitel Hotel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Three Most Powerful Women in Philly:Sheila Hess, City Representative, City of Philadelphia, Sharon Pinkenson, Executive DIrector, Greater Philadelphia Film Office and Brittany Lynn, Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia

Speaking of Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia: Sofitel Philadelphia kicks off Philly Pride Month with the celebrated drag tea expanded to all four weekends of June this year, on Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023. Look for a new spin on a time-honored tradition. Sofitel, famous for its classic afternoon tea service, will debut a new Drag Tea featuring Brittany Lynn’s Drag Mafia. Sip tea (or spill it) in the presence of fabulous Drag Queens as you enjoy delicious offerings from Sofitel’s award-winning culinary team. Drag Tea starts each week at 2:00pm and runs through 4:00pm inside Chez Colette Brasserie.

Tickets are $75 per person for standard drag tea service, or $85 with bottomless Champagne, Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Five dollars from each purchase will be donated to the William Way LGBT Community Center.Tickets are available at:

https://www.sofitel-philadelphia.com/dining-lounge/drag-tea/

