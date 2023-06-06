Scene: Wayne Art Center 2023 Plein Air Festival

June 6, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The 15th Annual Wayne Art Center Plein Air Festival kicked off on May 7, 2023 with the arrival of 32 juried, nationally recognized and emerging artists who have come to Wayne, Pennsylvania to capture the cool atmosphere and ephemeral, lush greens of spring in the Delaware Valley.

As one of the premier plein air events in the country, Wayne offers the unique opportunity to showcase work created during the festival in spacious, light-filled and state-of-the-art galleries during an exhibition that hangs until June 24, 2023.

Susie, Barton and Cary

Plein air is a term used in the art world to describe the act of painting outdoors, directly in front of the subject matter, rather than in a studio or from a photograph. The term “en plein air” is French and translates to “in the open air.” Plein air painting allows artists to capture the natural lighting, colors, and atmosphere of a particular scene, whether it’s a landscape, cityscape, or any other outdoor setting.

Brenda and Mike Holston

The practice of plein air painting became popular in the mid-19th century, particularly among the Impressionist artists. Artists like Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Camille Pissarro were known for their plein air paintings, which emphasized capturing the effects of light and atmosphere in their works. Plein air painting allowed them to observe and paint the fleeting qualities of nature directly, resulting in a more immediate and spontaneous style.

Plein air painting can be done with various mediums, including oil paints, acrylics, watercolors, and pastels. Artists typically work quickly and loosely, capturing the essence of the scene rather than getting caught up in intricate details. The changing light and weather conditions present challenges but also offer unique opportunities for artists to create dynamic and evocative artworks.

Nancy Campbell, Executive Director of Wayne Art Center and Valerie-Clark Roden,

The Wayne Art Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching our community through the arts. Artists from around the USA, arrived a week before the exhibition, to create the art work. The art depicting many popular spots in the area including the train depot, Wayne Hotel, countrysides, horses and even a few spots in Philadelphia like the Art Museum and my favorite Swann Fountain.

Tim Boylan and Middy Dorrance

Hai ou Hou with her works of art

Martin Geiger of Virginia

Eric Fel Guan of California

Judy Korchak and Abby Ober

Judith Broudy and Eli Packman

It was good to see Maggie Cocoran out and about photographing the social events. A longtime fixture on the social scene, Maggie chronicled the going ons at events alongside moi, and legendary snapper Susan Scovill, for the Inquirer. The Inky stopped carrying a social column and Maggie turned to her second love of selling homes. These days she does both, and photographs for Mainline Media News. Good to see her back where she belongs behind a camera, promoting all the good that happens in our area.

The Wayne Arts Center is a cultural institution located in Wayne, Pennsylvania, It serves as a community hub for artistic and cultural activities, providing a space for artists, performers, and audiences to engage with various art forms. The center offers a range of programs and services, including art exhibitions, classes and workshops, performances, lectures, and community events. Definitely check out the 2023 Plein Air Festival which runs through June 24th.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

