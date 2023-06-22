Chef Georges Perrier Tribute Dinner
Last month the Chaine des Rotisseurs (The world’s oldest and largest Food & Wine Society)
celebrated the most famous Chef and restaurant in the history of our city! Chef Georges Perrier and Le
Bec-Fin at the Bistro Perrier at The Restaurant School with 70 friends, and family members in attendance.
Two of Perrier’s closest friends, dinner chair Dr. Bruce B. Zappan and Danny Liberatoscioli, president of Walnut Hill College, spent over six months preparing for the gala, which featured the chef’s classic dishes along with the legendary wines that paired so well with his cuisine. Chef was looking good despite suffering a near death experience in 2018 when he had a massive heart attack. (Philly Mag)
Guests enjoyed the classic recipes of Chef Georges paired with the finest French wines and, best yet, Chef
Georges Perrier was there to preside over the evening.
The dinner was presented by the Philadelphia chapter of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, who host 13-15
food & wine events every year. If you are interested in learning more, or attending, their events please
contact Paul Koulogeorge at Paul.Koulogeorge@att.net or call 610-247-6717. Learn more on Social
Media on Facebook: “Chaine des Rotisseurs – Philadelphia” Instagram: @phillychaine