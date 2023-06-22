Chef Georges Perrier Tribute Dinner

June 22, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Last month the Chaine des Rotisseurs (The world’s oldest and largest Food & Wine Society)

celebrated the most famous Chef and restaurant in the history of our city! Chef Georges Perrier and Le

Bec-Fin at the Bistro Perrier at The Restaurant School with 70 friends, and family members in attendance.

Two of Perrier’s closest friends, dinner chair Dr. Bruce B. Zappan and Danny Liberatoscioli, president of Walnut Hill College, spent over six months preparing for the gala, which featured the chef’s classic dishes along with the legendary wines that paired so well with his cuisine. Chef was looking good despite suffering a near death experience in 2018 when he had a massive heart attack. (Philly Mag)

Danny Liberatoscioli (President of Walnut Hill College), Paul Weisberg, Chet Marcinkowski and David Schwartz

Chef Susanna Foo and Paul Weisberg

John Bertagnolli, Dvid Schwartz, Chet Marcinkowski, Sondra De Antonio

Garth Weldon owner of the Rittenhouse Grill and Larry Irwin

Guest of Honor Chef Georges Perrier and Past Head of the Chaine des Rotisseurs – Philadelphia, Thomas Knox

Tom Peters and Melissa Page Peters

Krista Bard and Chef Georges Perrier Son-in-law Dave Johnson and Daughter Genevieve Perrier

Maurice LoPiccolo, Niels Haun, Adriana LoPiccolo, Brian Lipstein and Fu Ming San

Garth Weldon owner of RIttenhouse Grill and Vincent Fumo

Guests enjoyed the classic recipes of Chef Georges paired with the finest French wines and, best yet, Chef

Georges Perrier was there to preside over the evening.

The dinner was presented by the Philadelphia chapter of the Chaine des Rotisseurs, who host 13-15

food & wine events every year. If you are interested in learning more, or attending, their events please

contact Paul Koulogeorge at Paul.Koulogeorge@att.net or call 610-247-6717. Learn more on Social

Media on Facebook: “Chaine des Rotisseurs – Philadelphia” Instagram: @phillychaine

Great chefs honoring Georges Perrier at Walnut Hill College in the below video, including Inquirer food legendary columnist Michael Klein.

