Book It: Danielle Cohn’s My Inspirement

Danielle Cohn, founder of My Inspirement

A Philly leader in community building for others, Danielle Cohn left a long-held leadership role last year and went out on her own to inspire others as they make their own big life transitions. She’s now sharing her experience through a program she founded called My Inspirement.

I attended a workshop she gave last week with the Executive Members of the WICT Network Greater Philadelphia Chapter.

Focused on What’s Enough and What’s Next, the interactive My Inspirement workshop guides leaders at all ages and stages of transition to kickstart their future, challenge their status quo, rediscover their reason for being, and move forward before or after a planned or unexpected change.

The afternoon program including lecture, audience participation, with individual as well as group activities.

A lot of great ideas were shared, not only from Danielle, but the attendees contributed as well, working towards the goal of discovering what inspires us in our life, how to achieve it, what path should one take to find their inspirement. Danielle’s direction succeeded in igniting positive change and engagement from the audience, encouraging personal growth, to inspire individuals to overcome challenges and achieve their goals. She drew on her personal experiences, expertise, and knowledge to connect with the audience and deliver impactful messages. Her message motivated me, to further explore whats a head in my future.

Danielle is the founder and former executive head of Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, and prior, led marketing communications at the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. She’s now Founding Partner of her LLC, Wave Ventures, advising innovative companies and leaders on growth, and Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of My Inspirement community platform.

A dynamic and authentic speaker, Danielle is one of the most open, innovative, and inspiring leaders I know. It’s awesome to see her sharing her practical experience, methods, and insights with companies, organizations and individuals. For a list of upcoming workshops or future availability for your group or 1:1, visit www.MyInspirement.com or email danielle@thewaveventures.com

