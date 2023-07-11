Rivers Casino Celebrates The Fourth

July 11, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Rivers Casino Philadelphia celebrated the Independence Day weekend with a bang at its Party on the Pier Sunday, July 2. Guests enjoyed outdoor music by The Ultimate King of Pop, a Michael Jackson tribute band, along with Philly food-truck favorites.

The Michael Jackson Tribute Band had the crowd on their feet for the entire performance.

It was nice to meet a few PhillyChitChat Readers!!

The party concluded with a bang with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. It was a nice time with about 500 guests who made the party.

