Chit Chat: Geno Marries, Zuri Celebrates, Johnny Weir , M Night in Town

July 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

It’s been a minute, Philly is a vibe again. I have major fomo on missing Beyoncé , I had seen her twice before but not in a Stadium. I did feature fan fits on IG, and they turned out!!

Andre Gaspar and Geno Vento, Geno Steaks, married on Saturday 7/15/23 near their home in Rehobeth De. The couple met through friends in 2018. Their dog Toby walked them down the aisle.

Tony Luke Jr. Was in attendance. Sunday we enjoyed brunch at Andre and Geno’s. Tony’s son Tony, III, died of an overdose in 2017, and dad has been advocating addiction awareness ever since. The Brown and White Initiative.

Tony Luke, Jr is featured in the latest installment Gravesend featuring William DeMeo and Christopher Mormando. His character is Remo in the series. Also, his song ‘Lies’ is featured in the closing credits of episode one. Plus his song ‘One More Night’ is featured in the closing credits of episode two and the song I take care of business featuring Chris Day is featured in the closing credits in the season finale of episode nine. You can also hear these songs on Amazon Music. Every time I do a reel a song pops up.

Saturday night: Two time Olympic skater and Coatesville native Johnny Weir knocks at door of Franklin Mtg. Company speakeasy. Earlier in the evening he was at Barclay Prime for dinner. Spotted near by was Ben Cross and his lovely wife Rosemary Connors, NBC10 anchor.

Lona Azami Edwards threw a fabulous 50th Birthday for her husband Zuri Edwards Saturday. Over 100 friends and family were on hand to celebrate the milestone. Spotted in the crowd the NBC10 ladies Jacquline London, Frances Wang, and Brittany Shipp, Michelle Miller, of The Ground CPG, Danielle Triplett, Twana Miller, A List Lash and Skin, and Zuri’s mom Ms. Patti LaBelle. I was grateful to be invited to such a fabulous celebration, but it was the same day as Geno & Andre’s wedding. I’ll see youse on New Year’s Eve!!

Philly and Saturdays are hot, celebrities could live anywhere but they chose Philly. M Night Shyamalan was spotted at a friend’s wedding Saturday at the Union League. I hear his annual Halloween party Shymaween is 10/21. I’ll tell you when tickets are available. Thanks for stopping by…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

