Photos: Bluebell Fine Cabinetry & Design Celebration

July 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Pete Taylor, Managing Partner at Bluebell Fine Cabinetry & Design and Peter Cardamone, Principal Designer and Partner at Bluebell Fine Cabinetry & Design 200 W. Lancaster Ave #103, Wayne Pa

The grand opening of Bluebell Fine Cabinetry & Design in their new showroom took place last month. Friends, family and and valued partners were among the first to view the latest in high-end kitchen design at the new showroom for Bluebell Kitchens and to see the new 5,000-square-foot showroom and design studio at 200 West Lancaster Pike in Wayne. (If the address sounds familiar, they were located 2 doors down in a 3,000 square food showroom, which they outgrew in less than 5 years)

“The four spacious, fully equipped, to-scale kitchens showcase our team’s exceptional design capabilities and allow clients to truly experience the craftsmanship, fit and finishes we offer and the fine product lines we represent,” says Peter Cardamone, Bluebell’s award-winning principal designer.

From its beginnings in 1989, Bluebell Kitchens has adhered to a simple purpose: create stunning, innovative custom designs based on enduring principles, ever mindful of the client’s own vision, aesthetics and lifestyle.

Robert and Kate Ross of Wayne

Marvin Wallace and Meredith Burns

Sean Kogan , Nicholas Langdon and Giovanni Saldutti

Janet and Herb Stayton

Peter Cardamone, Principal Designer and Partner at Bluebell Fine Cabinetry & Design 200 W. Lancaster Ave #103, Wayne Pa and family

Chris Sanders of Conshohocken and Jonathan Waters of Paoli

The team creates masterful designs that span the spectrum from traditional to modern for both period and newly constructed homes, often collaborating with leading Philadelphia area residential architects, interior designers and builders. Bluebell covers the Mid-Atlantic region—specifically the Jersey shore, Philadelphia, the Main Line, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties—and for discerning clients in such diverse locales as Aspen, NYC, Dallas, Santa Barbara and the Caribbean Islands. For more information, check them out at www.bluebellkitchens.com – Also check out the August issue of Mainline Today for more photos.

