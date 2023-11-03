47th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show This Weekend

November 3, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Anne Mitchell creates beautiful handmade jewelry consisting of recycled newspaper.

On November 2, 2023, the 43rd Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, presented by the Museum’s Women’s Committee, kicked off the annual premier exhibition and sale of contemporary American craft with a preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Chris Darway, Artist, designer, teacher, writer. Wayne Art Center and Nancy C. O’Meara – Director and Craft Show Manager

The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show was founded in 1977 and was the first retail craft show established and organized by a volunteer committee for the benefit of a non-profit institution. This trailblazing show has served as a prototype for successful subsequent shows in cities such as Washington, D.C., and Glencoe, IL among others.

Ami Snyderman Lonner chair of this years show, her dad Rick Snyderman and brother Evan Snyderman of Manhattan, and Renee Cohen

The Show is presented each November by the Museum’s Women’s Committee and the Craft Show Committee for the benefit of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A portion of each year’s proceeds is dedicated to the purchase of a craft object for the Museum’s permanent collection. Funds raised are also used to underwrite education and publication projects within the Museum.

Martha Morris, Bryn Mawr, Linda Madara, Bryn Mawr, Linda Fuller of Haverford and Carole Jones of Philadelphia (I prepared some of these photos this way as they will go in the Main Line Today January issue. )

Courtney Richards, Philly Pr Girl, Kate Marlys, Philly Pr Girl – Sunday Philly Pr Girls will be hosting their 8th annual Tailgate Party at the Eagles game.

Catherine Joseph Booth 312 has great textiles.

Henry Fader and Marjorie Rosenbluth Philips, who is wearing items she purchased at the craft show over a 12 year period.

Proceeds have enabled the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the Audio-Visual and Conservation departments and monies have been contributed to the renovation of both Museum infrastructure and galleries as well as external installations such as the Rodin Museum and Mount Pleasant, an 18th century house in nearby Fairmount Park.

Joan Spain and Joan Pileggi, or the Joan’s as they have always been known on the social circuit, live spending time at the PMA Craft Show, as well as supporting many of the arts and cultural endeavors in the City. They were happy to see their friend Karen Morris a milliner , booth 410.

Meghan Patrice Riley Studio of Broklyn NY

The Jane and Leonard Korman Family Prize for Excellence in Clay was awarded to Thomas Harris booth 606. Presented by the Korman daughters Susan Schurr, Cathy Altman and Alison Korman, and flanked by Philadelphia Museum of Arts Sasha Suda, director and CEO of the PMA

The 2023 Show will welcome 44 artists new-to-show, resulting in a total of 195 talented artists representing 13 diverse categories of art and design

The show runs all weekend through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. TICKETS start at $20 per day, includes lectures and browsing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

