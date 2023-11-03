47th Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show This Weekend
On November 2, 2023, the 43rd Annual Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show, presented by the Museum’s Women’s Committee, kicked off the annual premier exhibition and sale of contemporary American craft with a preview party at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show was founded in 1977 and was the first retail craft show established and organized by a volunteer committee for the benefit of a non-profit institution. This trailblazing show has served as a prototype for successful subsequent shows in cities such as Washington, D.C., and Glencoe, IL among others.
The Show is presented each November by the Museum’s Women’s Committee and the Craft Show Committee for the benefit of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. A portion of each year’s proceeds is dedicated to the purchase of a craft object for the Museum’s permanent collection. Funds raised are also used to underwrite education and publication projects within the Museum.
Proceeds have enabled the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for the Audio-Visual and Conservation departments and monies have been contributed to the renovation of both Museum infrastructure and galleries as well as external installations such as the Rodin Museum and Mount Pleasant, an 18th century house in nearby Fairmount Park.
The 2023 Show will welcome 44 artists new-to-show, resulting in a total of 195 talented artists representing 13 diverse categories of art and design
The show runs all weekend through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. TICKETS start at $20 per day, includes lectures and browsing.