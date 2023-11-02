Around Town: Halloween, Celebrities in Philly Fonda, Mcavoy & ChitChat

November 2, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Hello readers. Social season is winding down. I think this is something I repeat every time Social Season ends, it’s kicked my butt. This year more than ever. It’s after the pandemic and people are excited to be out and about. More than once all three of us have been booked on a given night. Although a lot of the content appears on my media partners sites, CBSPhilly, Metro, and Tribune. I will be putting events here to catch you up as well, today though I just want to publish HughE Around Town stuff for those who might not see my Social Media posts. (I took this photo 12;30 10/31/23)

So many events happen in the fall season that I don’t have time to attend. For years Mike and I were volunteers for AIDS Walk Philly, but in the last decade I haven’t been able to make it. Mike, who had volunteered for 15 years, decided to walk with friends this year. Thanks to PR maven Cari Feiler Bender who snapped this photo for us to enjoy. 10/15 For 20 years it is has been my privilege to work with @aidswalkphilly and Robb Reichard. It’s not too late to donate at www.aidswalkphilly.org. What a beautiful Sunday morning! #aidswalkphilly Cherri Gregg, WHYY, Karen Hua, NBC10, Pierre Robert WMMR, Cari and Rob Reichard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) Speaking of Karen Hua, she had another fabulous Hulaween Party this year. Heidi Klum move over.

Jane Fonda spotted in Philly late last month. Jane Fonda and Maura Tierney @mauratierney_ with the cast of Assassins at Arden Theatre Company which closed October 29. The Arden Theatre Company the show a genius work of Stephen Sondheim. Jane than appeared at a speaking engagement at the Kimmel Center on Monday October 23. (IG Post Arden Theatre)

James McAvoy lives among us, and enjoys our amusement parks. In the Summer he posted he was at Dorney Park, breaking news today, was bought by Six Flags parent company. Over the weekend, the Splits actor spent some time at Hershey Park. He met his wife Lisa, while filming M Night’s Splits movie. She was Night’s assistant. I broke the story when they married in 2019 as I spotted the wedding ring on Lisa’s finger at Rittenhouse Square, he officially made an announcement a few years later when they were having a baby in 2022. He’s been hanging around Philly since July, as he waits for the SAG-AFTRA strike strike to settle and Blumhouse Production’s Speak No Evil to resume. Must be agonizing as it only has 5 days left to film according to the British Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) Our NFL Football Wives are cooler than yours. The Eagles Players WAGS (Wives & Girlfriends) are always having to much fun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

