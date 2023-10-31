Mister John’s Music Halloween Party

October 31, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Award winning Mister John’s Music, Music education for all, cut the ribbon on his new South Philly home at 761 S. 8th Street on Sunday, October 29th .

The building is still under construction, but the ribbon cutting, Halloween themed block party gave folks a sneak preview to what would come, another location for Mister John’s Music which offers an ever-expanding, wide variety of musical instruction for the whole family.

It was a fun day, where families dressed for Halloween, ate sweets, played games, music and sang along with Mr. John, Miss Angie, Miss Ashley, Mr Ben and other teachers at the music school.

Hey scarecrows

Many of the parents told me they love the atmosphere at Mister Johns, it’s very diverse, open and inclusive. A great social community for their kids, as well as developing their talent.

Shazam or is it SuperHero.io

I saw this couple Thursday night at Broad Street Ministry “Be Our Guest”

Vrommmm

The Shoap family

Little princess

Councilman Mark Squilla and Max Tuttleman

Mr John makes house calls: “Mr. John came to our house for a birthday party and my son said the best part of his day was, “Mr. John!” Mr. John played his favorite song and was so amazing and engaging with the children. He brought lots of instruments for the children to play along with. Would definitely hire him again!” client

A Message from Mr John:

Thank you everyone who was able to join us yesterday for our Halloween Party and Open House! 🎃🥳 It was so exciting to share what we’ve been working on for the past year.We’ve tried to create a space that is magical and beautiful for children of all ages. A space that will serve Philly families and musicians for generations to come.If you have the means, if MJM has created a space of creative expression, belonging and joy for you/your child/children, we’d love for you to consider putting your name on our donor wall on a custom brass plaque. You can purchase yours at the link in bio!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

