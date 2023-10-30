Photos: Beer on the Pier Caring People Alliance

Caring People Alliance hosted its second annual Beer on the Pier at Cherry Street Pier on October 28. It will feature beers from 16 breweries.
Guests enjoying an unseasonably warm day, temps hit the 80F and it was a wonderful lazy Saturday raising money for a good cause.
It was a beautiful day. A great event. You have to go next year. There was a band, and dancing. Perfect day. Thanks for all you do Caring People Alliance. I love that Philly has so many incredible, helpful organization. They could use your support, financially, or people to volunteer. And if you need their services head here
