Photos: Beer on the Pier Caring People Alliance

October 30, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Caring People Alliance hosted its second annual Beer on the Pier at Cherry Street Pier on October 28. It will feature beers from 16 breweries.

Dori Senick, Caitlin Butrica, Jerry Macdonald, President & Ceo, Tanya Steinberg and Beth Grossman all of Caring People Alliance

Eric Taylor, HR Caring People Alliance pours Tröegs, one of 16 breweries on hand for tastings , With Halloween coming up I asked Eric what the scariest movie he saw- Lepercaun.

Hey Yards!!

Lois Hansen and Laura Fedock are ready for Halloween. Lois is giving out full size candy bars, Laura tells me the scariest movie she’s ever seen are all the Chuckie movies.

Councilperson Mark Squilla and Folcroft Mayor Fran DiCicco

At Caring People Alliance, we know that raising kids takes a village — so does managing your family’s needs, budget, work, and a million other things that life throws your way. That is why we are here to help. We provide convenient and responsive support to address issues and circumstances that threaten our communities’ wellbeing.

Russ Fleisher and Scott Cohen

Caring People Alliance runs a teen program, here are the teens in their store at Beer on the Pier

Guests enjoying an unseasonably warm day, temps hit the 80F and it was a wonderful lazy Saturday raising money for a good cause.

Cherry Street Pier food vendors were open and folks enjoyed delicious fare.

Hank Flynn, FOX29 was on hand to emcee, walked around and chit chatted with guests. You can catch him on Good Day Monday through Friday.

There were great silent auction items.

It was a beautiful day. A great event. You have to go next year. There was a band, and dancing. Perfect day. Thanks for all you do Caring People Alliance. I love that Philly has so many incredible, helpful organization. They could use your support, financially, or people to volunteer. And if you need their services head here

