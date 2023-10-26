Interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis Opens Showroom

October 26, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Jimmy DeLaurentis officially opened his flagship location for his private label collection, James by Jimmy DeLaurentis, at 114 S. 19th St. yesterday.

A Philadelphia native and design trailblazer with more than 25 years of experience, Jimmy DeLaurentis is known for creating luxurious and memorable spaces through his unique design aesthetic that combines opulence with a touch of playfulness.

After honing his craft on the creative team at Ralph Lauren, he propelled his career by becoming an entrepreneur, designing stunning homes and businesses for A-list clientele. In 2016, he saw a void in the market for custom, luxury home furnishings and accessories with an element of surprise and launched JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis.

The showroom has stacks of eye catching books lined the shelves along with household accents, vintage black and white photos of James Dean, Paul Newman and race cars, welcomed guests to the new shop the showroom interior design and gift shop space. (Michael DelBene and Colin Burke)

Maryanne Harris and Stacey Kracher

Jimmy has other showrooms including one in Las Vegas, where his famous Bravo reality celebs, RHONJ Deloris Catania, Lisa Vanderpump of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules,” and her husband, Ken Todd, were all in attendance for the reveal of the Amalfi Furniture Collection and Poolside Pet Sofas at a Las Vegas, Nev. At the New York debut Teresa Giudice mentioned she has the Gabriella in her house. Don’t be surprised if you stop by his store and run into one of these ladies.

Sophisticated bar accessories

Jimmy also has these cute pet sofas which he debut in 2018 at a Union Trust party I covered.

Nicole Cashman of Cashman & Associates and Jimmy DeLaurentis.

Author Thom Nickels stopped by to wish Jimmy well.

Rick Mead and Tim Gresh

As for who, the event brought out the fashionable crowd, friends, family and Instagram Personalities including Ramillionaire Carr.

James offers a luxury candles and adorable “James” line of bears fashioned from upholstery fabric. Our James Bears are a stylish, yet playful accessory intended to add extra personality and an element of surprise to interiors, a key component of my design philosophy,” said Jimmy DeLaurentis. “Complete with leather collars, the bears are the perfect luxe accessory to add a little bit of my design aesthetic to a space.”

Lori and Brian Gill

Barbara Gall, Jimmy, Marianne Harris and guest.from Art Haus. Last year Jimmy DeLaurentis outfitted a Center City penthouse at Art Haus. (Inquirer) The new 1500 square ft. showroom highlights furniture and accessories from Jimmy’s private label collection. Pieces include upholstered furniture, an assortment of custom pet sofas – made with the same level of detail and quality as the furniture collections. Additional offerings include a full-service interior design studio as well as a curated collection of furnishings and gifts from his favorite designers including Interlude, Joe Cariati, etúHOME, Global Views and more.

JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis

