November 5, 2023 by HughE Dillon

John Colabelli, Publisher of Philly Style Magazine, Brian Emmons, development manager for Southern Land, artist Emily Lucking, Esq., Life Coach and Allan Domb, Condo King

Congratulations to Emily Lucking, not only is she a successful Life Coach where she helps others attain their goals, but she goes after them herself. Last month The Laurel on Rittenhouse Square began displaying ten of her paintings in the lobby the luxurious building. I stopped by for the celebration reception.

The Lucking family.

Stop by the Laurel to check out Emily’s art, which is for sale, and one of the Laurel’s luxury apartments as well.

