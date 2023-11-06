Photos: Wexler Gallery Opening Party

November 6, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Lewis Wexler, and Sherri Apter Wexler owners of Wexler Gallery Celebrated The Opening Of Their New Philadelphia Location at 1811 Frankford avenue last month. It was formerly in the historic district of Old City where they opened in 2000.

Pei-ru Keh editor of Wallpaper Magazine, with gallery owners Lewis Wexler, and Sherri Apter Wexler and furniture designer Jomo Tariku, Jomo Design Furniture. The four of them participated in a panel discussion about current trends in design and art.

Wexler Gallery, opened a flagship showroom at 1811 Frankford Avenue in the heart of Philadelphia’s bustling Fishtown neighborhood, definitely Philly’s new vibrant art and cultural center.

The new gallery space will serve as Wexler’s flagship location and feature a roster of established and emerging artists, as well as the main offices for the Wexler staff complete with meeting space for clients and customers.

Lana Masor, Gallery Manager at Wexler Gallery NYC and Samantha Goldberg

They have another gallery in Manhattan 200 Lexington Ave.

Lauren Rufrano, Jomo Tariku, Justin Wesley, and Mark Allen

Nick Missel, contemporary Sculpture, patent attorney, artist Ben Gillespie, lighting designer and owner of Ovuud and Jessica Uphoff, URBN

Thanks to my photographer Talya Hailey who shot this for PCC as I had two other events. It was definitely a party I missed. So many fun and talented people attended. Being a creative brings such personal joy of accomplishment.

Marsha Moss, Public Art Curator & Consultant, Jill Sablosky, Sculptor and Crystal Cuevas

Crystal Cuevas, Claudia Volpe, and Micah Monroe

Occupying a former pretzel factory built in 1910, the 11,000-square-foot gallery features a dramatic, 35-foot-high central atrium topped by large skylights cut out of the timber ceiling.

Franz Rabauer, Brian Daggett, X, and Kelly

Jerome Maury, Sherri Wexler, gallery owner, Stephanie Giesecke, and Nina Halper

The Wexlers aspire for the gallery to serve as a cornerstone, drawing in other artistic hubs like Corridor, and numerous others within the Crane Arts building vicinity (I always thank the Zimmerman sisters for really helping this area after they opened InLiquid nearly a decade ago in the Crane Arts Building), along with the Clay Studio and the recently inaugurated Ray Philly, a residential complex featuring artists’ studios on the ground floor, supported by collector Dasha Zhukova. It’s becoming a very exciting area, great for weekend strolls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

