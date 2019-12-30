Inbox: John Lithgow to Join Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra as Special Guest for the Academy of Music 163rd Anniversary Concert and Ball

December 30, 2019 by HughE Dillon

For decades the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball has been among Philadelphia’s most highly anticipated charity events. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, acclaimed performer John Lithgow will join Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate the 163rd anniversary of the Academy of Music, a national historic landmark of the Orchestra and the place where the famous “Philadelphia Sound” was created. A dynamic performer of the stage and screen, Lithgow has collaborated with orchestras as well as ballet and theater companies, sharing a deep commitment to the performing arts.

“

A photo I took of John Lithgow when he appeared in a “Carnival of the Animals” with the PA Ballet in 2008 at the Academy of Music.

“After all these years, the Academy of Music still inspires the most beautiful music,“ said Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “I am thrilled that the Orchestra is returning to the Academy in January for our first subscription concerts since 2001, as well as the Anniversary Concert with John Lithgow, one of the great performers of our time. It will be an unforgettable evening in celebration of a true jewel of our city and our nation.”

“We are looking forward to a magical Anniversary Concert and Ball, which will turn the spotlight on our beloved Academy of Music,” said Caroline B. Rogers, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Academy of Music. “The theme of this year’s event is ‘Grand Traditions, New Generations,’ which speaks to our mission to uphold the rich history of the Academy so that it may be enjoyed by future audiences for years and years to come. We hope that guests will be reminded not only of the building’s beauty and charm, but also of the need for its care and attention.”









“As stewards of this treasured icon, it is essential that we preserve and enhance the Academy for future generations,” said Matías Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of The Philadelphia Orchestra. “On this spectacular evening when we celebrate the building we love and cherish so deeply, may we also be reminded of the vital role the Academy plays in our lives all year long, and of the role we play in ensuring this beacon of our community continues to shine.”

The Anniversary Concert and Ball benefits the Academy of Music Restoration Fund and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Concert and Ball tickets are available at www.theacademyball.org or by calling the Academy of Music Restoration Fund Office at 215.893.1978. Concert-only tickets, priced at $75.00, can be purchased at www.theacademyball.org or by calling 215.893.1999.

