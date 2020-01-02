Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner Celebrate The New Year in Philly, Then Go To Target

January 2, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Happy New Year!! It’s Thursday in case your confused. Sorry I have been absent. My laptop melted because one of those darn batteries, so yes that is still happening. I was without my own computer for a few weeks, which was ok as I came down with the flu. I didn’t get the shot this year, I just never found the time to get it. Big mistake which won’t happen again. In fact you can get your flu shot even after you have the flu. So as soon as I am completely better I will be getting the flu shot.

Shortly before Christmas I shared a tip with one of my ardent tipster, and then completely forgot about it til

yesterday when TMZ published a report about where Kendall and Ben Simmons rang in the New Year at Attico with his friends and family. BTW while Ben was returning from the Indiana game, his family was enjoying dinner at The Palm.

On New Year’s Day while the rest of Philadelphia was enjoying the Mummers, Ben & Kendall were spotted at Target picking up essentials, no doubt utilizing the house car at the Ritz Residences cause the driveway was locked down. (Above photo sent to me from an anonymous reader)

I know as I was at a party at the Ritz Residences, about 2 floors below where Bendall were chillaxing. Bernard Hopkins and I were hoping we’d run into them in the elevator to invite the to the Solomons. Bernard tells me that his participating in a documentary which is currently being filmed about his life. It’s a fascinating, triumph of a story. To see photos from yesterday’s Mummers Parade check out my columns in CBSPhilly and Philly Business Journal. See you tomorrow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

