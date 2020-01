January 3, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Every Year the Kimmel Center has a New Year’s Resolution Wall in their lobby. Folks who wander in to enjoy the days free family events at the arts & culture center are eager to share their thoughts for the future on the wall, which is sponsored Arts Montco and Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.





Not Die Overseas? Dustin what does that mean?





Oh a visitor on New Year’s Day!!

OK good luck on the Broad Street Run this year. Congrats Marlene & Yvonne. Lots of people want to be kinder this year.

I highly recommend checking out MeetUp.com to meet new friends. You can pick out a subject you like to participate in, and meet other folks that have the same interest. Happy New Year, be kind, Vote, and Go Eagles!!

