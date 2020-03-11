Women Against Abuse – Dish It Up Scheduled for 3/19/20 Cancelled #CoronavirusPHL

March 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Over the past few days we have spent a great deal of time weighing the pros and cons of cancelling our upcoming event, Dish It Up, due to the threat of Coronavirus. The bottom line for us is the health and safety of our beloved Women Against Abuse Community of advocates, supporters, staff and volunteers. Therefore, we are cancelling the 3/19/2020 Dish It Up event. However, we will be working to secure the Lincoln Financial Field’s Tork Club venue for Dish it Up 2021.



We were very much looking forward to being with you at the event next week, however, we do not want to put anyone at risk unnecessarily. Although the circumstances have changed, the cause for which we are raising funds has not. In fact, we just completed detailed plans to continue to support survivors throughout the Coronavirus threat. Please know that your sponsorship or ticket purchase will now be considered a full charitable contribution which means even more will be directed toward our life-saving services. Should you wish to seek a refund, please contact Megan Slattery in the Advancement Office at: mslattery@womenagainstabuse.org.



We appreciate your understanding as we put the health and safety of the entire WAA community first. Stay tuned for more information about an online raffle and text-to-pledge with great prizes that were secured for Dish it Up 2020!



With Gratitude,

Lindsay Warren

President of Advancement

Women Against Abuse

