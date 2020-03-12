Cancelled in Philly An Ongoing List of Cancelled Events #coronavirusPHL

March 12, 2020 by HughE Dillon

As an event photographer a lot of my events are being cancelled during this crisis. I will keep an ongoing list here. It’s not in any reasonable order except when I heard it was cancelled.

“In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center’s facilities are undergoing an extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12. To facilitate this, non-essential Wells Fargo Center employees are working from home today.

Today’s Wells Fargo Center events will be rescheduled. Tickets will be honored for a later date or will be refunded at the point of purchase.

#coronavirusPHL #cancelledinphilly Zarwin,Baum,DeVito Law Firm cancels their March Madness Party 3/19. Nearly 1300 people would attend the party w/proceeds going to @Philabundance. Pixs from last year at Philly Style Magazine.

Notice of Cancellation

The Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia: In consultation with our sponsor Subaru and in keeping with the CDC’s and the City of Philadelphia’s guidelines for public gatherings, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival as a measure of caution for our supporters. We are sorry to disappoint so many attendees, performers, and vendors, but we take our responsibility for protecting our public very seriously. We hope you will experience next year’s festival with us, which we plan on making bigger and better than ever.

Get Your Rear in Gear® Philadelphia has rescheduledits 5K run/walk and kids fun run from Sunday, March 22, 2020, to Sunday, July 19, 2020. The 12th annual event will still be held at Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park, beginning at 7 a.m. This colon cancer awareness event, usually held during March, National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, is the largest of its kind in the Greater Philadelphia region, typically attracting more than 4,000 on site participants. Many registered attendees have been affected by colon cancer. Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia organizer Maria Grasso said the safety and well-being of the attendees, especially during the current concerns around the coronavirus and major events, were the primary factors in the decision.

NEW DATE: Sunday, July 19, 2020

7:30am registration opens

8:45am Kids Fun Run

9:15am 5K Run/Walk

Memorial Hall, Fairmont Park

4-mile run, 2-mile walk, & Kid’s Fun Run!

Register

