A List of Philadelphia Festivals Just Canceled Including EASTER PARADE!
From Kory Aversa
Good morning,
On behalf of our clients below, the following events have been cancelled, changed or postponed due to following local, state and federal recommendations in relationship to COVID-19. Coronavirus # CoronavirusPHL
Please stay tuned for additional updates.
St. Patrick’s Block Party
Saturday, March 14, 2020
By Stove and Tap
At Stove and Tap Lansdale, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale 19446 Status: The block party is cancelled. At this time, food and drink specials will be available at this time inside. There will be no block party, music, hot dog contest, etc.
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Women on East Passyunk Panel By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Postponed until summer or fall – cancelled for Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 QOTA LGBT Happy Hour – Anniversary Event By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Postponed to the fall, cancelled for March 24
Saturday, April 4, 2020 East Passyunk Easter Egg HuntBy East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Stay tuned as the structure of this event may change. TBD. Sunday, April 12, 2020
Philadelphia’s 89th Annual Easter Promenade
By South Street Headhouse District Status: Cancelled
Sunday, April 26, 2020 Flavors on the Avenue Street Festival
By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Cancelled
Saturday, May 2, 20208th Annual South Street Spring Festival By South Street Headhouse DistrictStatus: Cancelled
Saturday, May 2, 2020
8th Annual Maifest
By Brauhaus Schmitz Status: Cancelled
Saturday, May 9, 202011th Annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party
By Hawthornes Beer Cafe and Wine Dive
Status: Postponed tentatively to summer 2020
For events after May 9th, please stay tuned. For any questions, please let me know.
Best,
Kory Aversa 215-840-9216 – Aversa PR