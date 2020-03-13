A List of Philadelphia Festivals Just Canceled Including EASTER PARADE!

March 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

From Kory Aversa

Good morning,

On behalf of our clients below, the following events have been cancelled, changed or postponed due to following local, state and federal recommendations in relationship to COVID-19. Coronavirus # CoronavirusPHL

Please stay tuned for additional updates.



St. Patrick’s Block Party

Saturday, March 14, 2020

By Stove and Tap

At Stove and Tap Lansdale, 329 W. Main Street, Lansdale 19446 Status: The block party is cancelled. At this time, food and drink specials will be available at this time inside. There will be no block party, music, hot dog contest, etc.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Women on East Passyunk Panel By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Postponed until summer or fall – cancelled for Tuesday.



Tuesday, March 24, 2020 QOTA LGBT Happy Hour – Anniversary Event By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Postponed to the fall, cancelled for March 24



Saturday, April 4, 2020 East Passyunk Easter Egg HuntBy East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Stay tuned as the structure of this event may change. TBD. Sunday, April 12, 2020



Philadelphia’s 89th Annual Easter Promenade

By South Street Headhouse District Status: Cancelled











Sunday, April 26, 2020 Flavors on the Avenue Street Festival

By East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Status: Cancelled



Saturday, May 2, 20208th Annual South Street Spring Festival By South Street Headhouse DistrictStatus: Cancelled



Saturday, May 2, 2020

8th Annual Maifest

By Brauhaus Schmitz Status: Cancelled



Saturday, May 9, 202011th Annual IPA, Champagne and Rose Block Party

By Hawthornes Beer Cafe and Wine Dive

Status: Postponed tentatively to summer 2020



For events after May 9th, please stay tuned. For any questions, please let me know.

Best,

Kory Aversa 215-840-9216 – Aversa PR

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

