Joan Shepp Women of Substance & Style Party

March 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Joan Shepp, iconic fashion maven of Philadelphia, who’s landmark store was on Walnut Street for years and is now on Chestnut Street, is more than a business women. She’s a concerned community member, a friend to many and philanthropic. Last month she held the 20th Women of Substance & Style party to honor notable women in the black/brown community. Not only was it a huge success, but the women brought the fashion. Let’s check it out.

In Honor of Black History Month – 20 Years of Recognition in 2020! – Women of Substance & Style Created in the year 2000 by Tuesday Gordon and Joan Shepp, the “Women of Substance and Style” event has honored over 400 African-American women throughout the Philadelphia region who have contributed to the growth and betterment of their communities over the last 20 years.

A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to “Stoney’s Kids”, a fund created by Tuesday Gordon to support the children of her late dear friend, Erwena Rebecca Stone.

Mikecia Witherspoon, Patty Bean and Kecia Hilliard

Lancz Perry and Toni Lomax

Monica Miraglilo and Steph Humphrey

Photos from this event were placed in CBSPhilly, and will be in Philly Mag April issue.

Ade Jaiye, Veronica Mary and Tyronne Russell

Dezzie and Joan Shepp

Sarah Glover and Melanie Burney

Mina Llona “Mina Say What”

Linda Della Rocca

Marilyn Edney

A message from Joan Shepp

