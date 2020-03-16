Joan Shepp Women of Substance & Style Party
Joan Shepp, iconic fashion maven of Philadelphia, who’s landmark store was on Walnut Street for years and is now on Chestnut Street, is more than a business women. She’s a concerned community member, a friend to many and philanthropic. Last month she held the 20th Women of Substance & Style party to honor notable women in the black/brown community. Not only was it a huge success, but the women brought the fashion. Let’s check it out.
In Honor of Black History Month – 20 Years of Recognition in 2020! – Women of Substance & Style Created in the year 2000 by Tuesday Gordon and Joan Shepp, the “Women of Substance and Style” event has honored over 400 African-American women throughout the Philadelphia region who have contributed to the growth and betterment of their communities over the last 20 years.
A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to “Stoney’s Kids”, a fund created by Tuesday Gordon to support the children of her late dear friend, Erwena Rebecca Stone.
Photos from this event were placed in CBSPhilly, and will be in Philly Mag April issue.
A message from Joan Shepp