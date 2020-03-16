Uncategorized

Joan Shepp Women of Substance & Style Party

March 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

Joan Shepp, iconic fashion maven of Philadelphia, who’s landmark store was on Walnut Street for years and is now on Chestnut Street, is more than a business women. She’s a concerned community member, a friend to many and philanthropic. Last month she held the 20th Women of Substance & Style party to honor notable women in the black/brown community. Not only was it a huge success, but the women brought the fashion. Let’s check it out.

In Honor of Black History Month – 20 Years of Recognition in 2020! – Women of Substance & Style Created in the year 2000 by Tuesday Gordon and Joan Shepp, the “Women of Substance and Style” event has honored over 400 African-American women throughout the Philadelphia region who have contributed to the growth and betterment of their communities over the last 20 years.

A portion of the day’s sales will be donated to “Stoney’s Kids”, a fund created by Tuesday Gordon to support the children of her late dear friend, Erwena Rebecca Stone. 

Mikecia Witherspoon, Patty Bean and Kecia Hilliard
  • Lancz Perry and Toni Lomax
  • Monica Miraglilo and Steph Humphrey

  • Ade Jaiye, Veronica Mary and Tyronne Russell
  • Dezzie and Joan Shepp
  • Sarah Glover and Melanie Burney
  • Mina Llona “Mina Say What”
  • Linda Della Rocca
  • Marilyn Edney

A message from Joan Shepp