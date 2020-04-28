To Do: Virtual Shows, Dinners, Flowers, and Cultural Events

April 28, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Last year I attempted to do a To Do posts on Tuesdays, and then I got so busy and skipped a few Tuesdays. Let’s try it again, every Tuesday I will post events coming up current, or soon.

Dining Out For Life 2020 will not be happening “in real life” in Philadelphia on April 30, 2020

In response to COVID-19, Action Wellness has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual fundraising event, Dining Out For Life, scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, when more than 150 area restaurants would have donated 33% of their food sales to Action Wellness, AIDS Delaware, and Camden Area Health Education Center, Inc. to help people living with and affected by HIV in the Delaware Valley.

Instead, Action Wellness is encouraging participants to DINE IN to celebrate what would have been the 30th anniversary of this vital fundraising event and to continue to support those living with HIV. Check out Info on how you can help this Thursday HERE!!

We’re All In This Together, including the charities who are hurting as much if not more than many of us. We will probably be on our feet sooner than most of the charities in our area, who make a difference in people lives. We’re familiar with Giving Tuesday which happens shortly after Thanksgiving, this year we’re having a 2nd one.

Giving Tuesday Announces Day of Global Action for Giving and Unity in Response to COVID-19 a few of my favorite ones are below. Feel free to tag me on Social Media and I will add more on Sunday’s post.

American Liver Foundation AFSP Gaudenzia and Donors Are Heroes

PENNSYLVANIA BALLET HOSTS VIRTUAL LUNCHEON W/ ANGEL CORELLA AND 6ABC’S MELISSA MAGEE

On Thursday, May 7th at 11 a.m. Pennsylvania Ballet’s Annual Luncheon will go virtual with an exclusive sit down interview with Artistic Director Angel Corella and 6ABC meteorologist Melissa Magee, in addition to an online silent auction with once-in-a-life time experiences. Items include unique opportunities like dinner with Angel and seven of the winner’s friends, private salsa lessons with dancers Sterling Baca and Nayara Lopes, a walk-on role during a PA Ballet production, and so much more! Board of Trustees Alice Donavin Day and Liz Harris will host. Registration is free, but donations are appreciated. Register here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/h4H/.

Check out these places to visit virtually in the Philly Area on the Visit Philadelphia website from museums, to zoos to gardens in bloom. HERE

Feel Good Story of the Week

