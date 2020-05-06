Bejeweled Roses For Mother’s Day By Steven Singer

May 6, 2020 by HughE Dillon

STEVEN SINGER JEWELERS CELEBRATES MOTHER’S DAY WITH 24 KARAT GOLD-DIPPED ROSES THAT BENEFIT LOCAL HEALTHCARE HEROES



Steven Singer Jewelers helps you celebrate Mother’s Day with a special gift that helps you send Mom love while you support local restaurants and healthcare heroes.

The man that everyone loves to hate is spreading love by using a portion of sales from Singer‘s famous 24 karat gold and platinum dipped roses to purchase meals from Philadelphia restaurants and donating them to essential hospital workers and first responders. For owner Steven Singer, this is a win-win that thanks those tirelessly working to treat Coronavirus patients, and to support an industry in crisis during these unprecedented times.

Mother’s Day has traditionally been one of the busiest and most beloved weeks of the year for a local independent jewelry store like Steven Singer Jewelers. This year, the holiday takes on a brand new meaning for the expert jewelers at Singers as it kicks off a multi-month campaign to give back and be a good community partner during the Coronavirus global pandemic.





Starting this week, a portion of sales from Singer’s famous gold and platinum dipped roses will support food orders from recovering restaurants that will be donated to local hospitals. The famed roses are 12 inches in length, and are made from real roses preserved and then dipped and trimmed in 24 karat gold or platinum. Each rose is handcrafted by artisans, so just like snowflakes, each rose is one-of-a-kind. The roses start at $59.95 and feature a lifetime guarantee.









This Year’s Line Up Includes:

Rose Gold (New) – The brand new color for 2020 is ROSE! Singer’s popular, fully dipped classic gold rose now comes deeply dipped in rose gold. Add something new to a previous bouquet or start a new one with Steven’s brand NEW Rose Gold Rose! We recommend that you make it a threesome by pairing this rose with our Classic Yellow Gold and our Classic Platinum Roses for a luxurious bouquet sure to stand out.

Royal Sapphire (Blue) – Blue Roses symbolize the ultimate and the unattainable. I’m lucky to have you in my life every single day. A real rose picked at the height of its beauty, preserved, and trimmed in 24 karat pure gold.



– Blue Roses symbolize the ultimate and the unattainable. I’m lucky to have you in my life every single day. A real rose picked at the height of its beauty, preserved, and trimmed in 24 karat pure gold. Sweet Love (Lavender) – Inspired by the love Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, share – Introducing our Sweet Love Rose; a never before seen Lavender color. The perfect gift for any mother figure in your life, whether she’s a sweetheart, family member, or friend.



– Inspired by the love Howard Stern and his wife, Beth, share – Introducing our Sweet Love Rose; a never before seen Lavender color. The perfect gift for any mother figure in your life, whether she’s a sweetheart, family member, or friend. Frozen (White) – Get lost in the moment on minutes of frozen time. This Frozen Rose captures the beauty of a glistening falling snowflake.



– Get lost in the moment on minutes of frozen time. This Frozen Rose captures the beauty of a glistening falling snowflake. I Love You (Pink) – Make her blush with Singer’s Blush 24kt Gold Dipped Rose. This soft pink color symbolizes love and admiration. Tell her “ I Love You” with a real rose dipped in real gold that lasts forever. This is the perfect color to start her collection or a must have for her growing bouquet. You can thank us later when she can’t stop blushing.



**Sorry The Pink Rose is Sold Out but will be restocked after Mother’s Day

On top of dipped roses, Steven Singer’s website also has a host of other ideas to show Mom the love – especially during unprecedented times when we all need the support of our families more than ever. Other gift ideas for this Mother’s Day include everything from diamonds to her favorite jewels, from bracelets to necklaces and everything in between. While the jewelry showroom on Jeweler’s Row at 739 Walnut Street is closed due to state-wide guidelines, Singer’s team is shipping nationally with free shipping for orders placed by Wednesday, May 6, 2020 by 2:00pm (EST), and overnight shipping as an option for orders shipped by Thursday, May 7, 2020 by 2:00pm (EST). For Mother’s Day gift ideas, and to order the gold and platinum dipped roses, visit www.ihatestevensinger.com.









From sales from the Mother’s Day roses to date, Singer and local restaurants supplied hundreds of free meals in the Philadelphia, Detroit and Indianapolis to hospitals including Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Presbyterian, Temple University Hospital, and Jeﬀerson. Restaurant partners so far have included Hungry Pigeon, El Fuego, Bazbeaux Pizza, Milk Boy, Del Rossi Cheesesteaks, New Wave Cafe, Manny’s Deli, Bucharest Grill, Rybread, Sabrina’s Cafe and others. “We want to brighten the days of nurses, doctors and hospital workers that continue to show up, risking their own safety to keep the public safe,” added Singer.



