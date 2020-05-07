This & That: InBox, Happenings, Good News and Gossip
It’s Thursday, and it’s beautiful out. Diffidently head out back to enjoy in near the comfort of your home. I’ve gotten a lot of emails from folks of doing great stuff. Let’s see what’s happening.
Brr this weekend. The beaches are opening for socially distancing, and the universe is sending a rare Polar Vortex.
*********
The City Sends out a great email every week on City Services
The Free Library is hosting “Quran Teen,” a virtual celebration in partnership with Philadelphia’s Islamic community. This one of a kind program on May 12 at 2 p.m. will feature an uplifting talk by a local Imam, followed by an introduction to some of the historic handwritten Islamic books in the Free Library’s collection, and will conclude with a melodic and heartwarming recitation from the Quran by a Philadelphia teen. Contact Kaitlyn Foti, FotiK@freelibrary.org, to speak with the organizers of this event.
Parks & Rec @ Home. On April 9, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation began a daily virtual programming series to bring the athletic, artistic, and self-improvement programs available at the City’s 159 rec centers to residents’ at home. Programs air on Parks & Rec’s Facebook page Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. Daily themes include: Movement Monday, Tuesday Art Club, and Wellness Wednesdays. To learn more or feature Parks & Rec @ Home in your reporting, contact Maita Soukup, Maita.Soukup@phila.gov.
New primary election date: What you need to know. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania 2020 presidential primary election has been rescheduled to June 2, 2020. The new deadline for Philadelphia residents to register for this year’s primary is May 18, 2020. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be requested by Tuesday, May 26. For questions about upcoming elections, contact the Philadelphia City Commissioners: Nick Custodio, nick.custodio@phila.gov.
Check out more info from the City here
Re-watch Love From Philly! and donate what you can to help.
It was just over 2 years ago when Meek Mill was released from prison. One of the first places he popped up was a very public fashion show by his rumored girlfriend, the Milano di Rouge Fashion Show at the Shops of Liberty Place. Yesterday they welcomed a son to their family. Congrats to Meek Mill and Philadelphia fashion designer Milano. check out the photos from the fashion show here.