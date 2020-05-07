This & That: InBox, Happenings, Good News and Gossip

May 7, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s Thursday, and it’s beautiful out. Diffidently head out back to enjoy in near the comfort of your home. I’ve gotten a lot of emails from folks of doing great stuff. Let’s see what’s happening.

Brr this weekend. The beaches are opening for socially distancing, and the universe is sending a rare Polar Vortex.

The City Sends out a great email every week on City Services

The Free Library is hosting “Quran Teen,” a virtual celebration in partnership with Philadelphia’s Islamic community. This one of a kind program on May 12 at 2 p.m. will feature an uplifting talk by a local Imam, followed by an introduction to some of the historic handwritten Islamic books in the Free Library’s collection, and will conclude with a melodic and heartwarming recitation from the Quran by a Philadelphia teen. Contact Kaitlyn Foti, FotiK@freelibrary.org, to speak with the organizers of this event.

Parks & Rec @ Home. On April 9, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation began a daily virtual programming series to bring the athletic, artistic, and self-improvement programs available at the City’s 159 rec centers to residents’ at home. Programs air on Parks & Rec’s Facebook page Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. Daily themes include: Movement Monday, Tuesday Art Club, and Wellness Wednesdays. To learn more or feature Parks & Rec @ Home in your reporting, contact Maita Soukup, Maita.Soukup@phila.gov.

New primary election date: What you need to know. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania 2020 presidential primary election has been rescheduled to June 2, 2020. The new deadline for Philadelphia residents to register for this year’s primary is May 18, 2020. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be requested by Tuesday, May 26. For questions about upcoming elections, contact the Philadelphia City Commissioners: Nick Custodio, nick.custodio@phila.gov.

Speaking of the primary, Rep Jared Solomon sends a message: I hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy. In an effort to protect our first responders, protect you and your neighbors in our community, and prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will be providing masks on Friday May 8th at 12:00pm until supplies run out. The event will take place in front of my office at 7012 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149. If you are in need of a mask, please stop by and we will give you one. We will be practicing social distancing throughout the event. When you arrive please adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain at least six feet from others at all times.

A Few Mother’s Day Picks

I love receiving emails from PR companies with an update on what their clients are up too. Punch Media has some delicious choices for you to choose. Check out the Punch Media Site & Instagram to pick from.

Cry Baby Pasta

Bridget Foy, a mom herself, brings you a much expanded special menu for Mother’s Day Weekend to treat mom to all her favorite things from pasta kits, new wine selections, brunch treats and even bellini kits!

Order now for pick-up next Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 2-5pm:

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 534-3076

Home delivery and curbside pick-up



Order here:

https://www.toasttab.com/cry-baby-pasta/v3

We invite you to participate in our virtual Chair Affair Silent Auction to support the Philadelphia Furniture Bank. The auction is hosted on Click Bid, which means all bids can be placed from your smartphone or computer, and opens TODAY!



If you would like to take part in this year’s silent auction, please click here to register for a bidder number. Once registered, you will receive an email and text message with your bidder number to log in and begin bidding on the auction items.

Re-watch Love From Philly! and donate what you can to help.

Over twelve-hours, 144 students will push on a ball to the beat of the music in our big Zoom conference. Teams of two will do compressions for ten minutes. When it's over, they'll know how to save a life. It is taking place on May 8 from 12 PM – 11:59 PM https://t.co/9J85sZqsHW — SIMON'S Heart (@simonsheartorg) May 4, 2020

Saturday, May 9th is World Collage Day and InLiquid will be hosting an IGTV Collage Workshop with incredible collage artist, Constance Culpepper. Get your materials together in advance and create along with Constance. With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10th, this activity is a perfect activity to do with your mom whether you are together or far apart. Details and a list of what you’ll need can be found here:

https://inliquid.org/calendar/world-collage-day-instagram-live-tutorial-with-constance-culpepper/

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

It was just over 2 years ago when Meek Mill was released from prison. One of the first places he popped up was a very public fashion show by his rumored girlfriend, the Milano di Rouge Fashion Show at the Shops of Liberty Place. Yesterday they welcomed a son to their family. Congrats to Meek Mill and Philadelphia fashion designer Milano. check out the photos from the fashion show here.

