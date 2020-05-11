John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge – Free Family Fun

May 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Nearly 1000 acres, miles and miles of trails, beautiful landscape and lots of wildlife, the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum is close to Philadelphia and a wonderful day trip for the whole family, friends or just a solo trip. I like to go there as often as I can, especially now with the warmer weather.

Stop by the front desk of the Visitor Center and find helpful information, including maps, brochures, birding checklists and restrooms. Binoculars and fishing rods are available for loan, free of charge. Food is not available for purchase. Explore the Center’s exhibits to learn more about the wildlife and habitats of the refuge and the communities that support the refuge’s work. In addition, please check the public event calendar for free guided nature walks and special events all year round, both on the refuge and in Southwest Philadelphia community centers!

When I went last week the parking lot was closed but the park is now opened to the public as of May 8, so the parking lot is opened as well.





I like to take the more woodsy paths so i can see wildlife, but there are gravel paths you can take as well.

There’s a boardwalk with benches for you to enjoy nature





Remember to wear your mask as the trails can be crowded

You can ride your bike on the trails

You can go fishing, make sure you have a license

Or you can just observe nature. Don’t disturb them, or try and pet them.

Enjoy your visit. We’re so lucky to have a wildlife preserve so close to Philadelphia. John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum.

8601 Lindbergh Boulevard

Philadelphia, PA 19153 (215) 365-3118

