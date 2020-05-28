The Reading Terminal Today

May 28, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Actually yesterday. I was in town to cover Step Up To The Plate Serves 100,000th Meal To Philadelphians for CBSPhilly and decided to run to the Reading Terminal for a bite to eat. I completely forgot for a moment that we were in the middle of a pandemic and was taken back a bit by what I found at the popular eating spot. It was heartbreaking, but also hopeful as so many precautions were in place for protection. PLUS the bathrooms were open which is really nice to know as there aren’t many public bathrooms open in Center City.

Masks are required at all times while customers are inside the Market. Please practice safe social distancing.

The 2nd entrance from the corner is open for entering and exiting.

There are a few vendors opening, including sweet places like like Termini’s and

Fox & Son was open although most of the store is in plastic protection

If you’re looking at this in your email subscription please click on title of email to go to blog to see this post, or click on link. It’s the announcement on the rules at the Reading Terminal Market over the loud speakers.

No sitting at the eateries

Philbert wants to remind everyone that face coverings are required when you are inside the Market

Wednesdays from 8 – 9am continue to be a dedicated shopping hour for adults over 65.

My favorite eating spot Tootsie’s buffet is open. I love their fried chicken.

More than 50 Reading Terminal Market merchants are #OpenInPHL. You can #RTMShop in person from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday (Weds. 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. reserved for adults 65+) or order delivery or pickup through @shopmercato. Many prepared food and restaurant merchants are also available for Delivery on Demand and Curbside Pickup – just give your favorite place a call to coordinate if you don’t see them on Mercato. Have questions about your Mercato order? Give our Help Desk a call at 215-960-1101 (please note this number has changed).

