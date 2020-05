May 26, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It really was Monday, but it felt like Sunday. I saw a lot of nature, which is exactly what I like to see on my drives.

Near Lancaster, Pa

And Amish people. I try to capture them without them noticing me, but they must know how attractive their simple, quiet, hardworking life is to us folks always running. (OK not too busy these days.)

While my business is on pause, I might go back to creating cards of my nature shots. I used to do this hobby for a few years before I became PhillyChitChat.

American Goldfinch



Gray Catbird

A raccoon during the day is to be avoided. He was at least 300 yards away when I took this with a long lens.

Groundhogs are often seen out in the day.

Sometimes I find back roads that have treasures on them.

and beautiful scenery

Thankfully Mike drives so I can shoot









Thanks Mike for driving. Plus thanks to my cousin Deb & Dave for the hospitality on Sunday with social distancing on the porch, and my sister Marg and bro in law Frank for social distancing on the patio yesterday. It was a great weekend.

