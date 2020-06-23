Uncategorized

Midtown Village’s OPA Pivots and Expands Drury Beer Garden

June 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

I just got a email from Cashman PR: Some exciting restaurant news! Drury Beer Garden will be re-opening on Wednesday, June 24th with a new look and completely new menu. The revamped space has expanded into the area formerly occupied by Opa and will feature outdoor and indoor seating (indoor opening Friday) and a global street-food inspired menu. The Drury Beer Garden expansion is Phase I of a two-phase project that will conclude with the return of Opa on the 2nd floor of the building in 2021.

Drury Beer Garden

·        The colorful and energetic space was re-designed by co-owners Vasiliki and George Tsiouris, with help from George’s wife Annette. Notable design features include two murals by Philadelphia artist, Paul Santoleri, a lush green canopy wall, a concert-poster collage, seven TV’s, a vintage coke machine that doubles as a backdoor, and a metal wrapped bar.

·        The new menu will feature cocktails such as the “All About the Benjamins Baby”, a whiskey cocktail featuring an edible $100 bill and the” Purple Haze Froze” made with froze, citrus vodka, and blackberry

·        Drury Beer Garden will also feature a Craftsman Row Saloon (also co-owned by George and Vasiliki) pop-up featuring their famed Milkshakes and Milkwich (details below)

·        Hours of Operation: M-F 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; S-S 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New mural by Paul Santoleri in the former dining area

Menu features include:  

Salads:

o   Cobb – grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, romaine, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, lemon vinaigrette

o   The Wedge – iceberg, sun dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, croutons, parmesan, ranch dressing

·        Starters

o   Octopus Ceviche – plum tomato, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, fried plantains

o   Chicken Skewers – mango-habanero-honey sauce

Watermelon Salad– mango, goat cheese, arugula, mint, balsamic vinaigrette

o   Chicken Taco- marinated, pico de gallo, corn tortilla

·        Strombolis (A throw-back to a pizza shop that was co-owner George Tsiouris’ first business for 10 years in West Chester, PA)  

o   Italian Stromboli- cheese blend, prosciutto, mortadella, genoa, capicola

o   Cheese Stromboli- cheddar and provolone cheeses, marina o/s

o   Cheesesteak Stromboli- cheese blend, sautéed onions

Cheers:

COCKTAILS:

·        All About The Benjamins, Baby – jim beam black, orange-cherry, bitters, edible hundred dollar bill 

·        Purple Haze Froze – froze, citrus vodka, blackberry (add-on CBD drops optional)

·        Cool as a Cucumber – cucumber vodka, lemon, dill (used to be called “Antho” at Opa, the garnish and name are different now)

·        Mango Tango Margarita- tequila, mango, lime

·        Ginning From Ear to Ear – gin, elderflower, honey, rosemary

·        Watermelon Spritz – watermelon vodka and puree, mint, basil, cava

·        Lime-Ging Mojito- rum, mint, lime, ginger 

MOCKTAILS:

·        Fauxito-  mint, lime, ginger 

·        Berry Tasty- Strawberry, pink peppercorns, basil, lemon 