Midtown Village’s OPA Pivots and Expands Drury Beer Garden

I just got a email from Cashman PR: Some exciting restaurant news! Drury Beer Garden will be re-opening on Wednesday, June 24th with a new look and completely new menu. The revamped space has expanded into the area formerly occupied by Opa and will feature outdoor and indoor seating (indoor opening Friday) and a global street-food inspired menu. The Drury Beer Garden expansion is Phase I of a two-phase project that will conclude with the return of Opa on the 2nd floor of the building in 2021.

Drury Beer Garden

· The colorful and energetic space was re-designed by co-owners Vasiliki and George Tsiouris, with help from George’s wife Annette. Notable design features include two murals by Philadelphia artist, Paul Santoleri, a lush green canopy wall, a concert-poster collage, seven TV’s, a vintage coke machine that doubles as a backdoor, and a metal wrapped bar.

· The new menu will feature cocktails such as the “All About the Benjamins Baby”, a whiskey cocktail featuring an edible $100 bill and the” Purple Haze Froze” made with froze, citrus vodka, and blackberry

· Drury Beer Garden will also feature a Craftsman Row Saloon (also co-owned by George and Vasiliki) pop-up featuring their famed Milkshakes and Milkwich (details below)

· Hours of Operation: M-F 3:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; S-S 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

New mural by Paul Santoleri in the former dining area

Menu features include:

Salads:

o Cobb – grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, romaine, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, lemon vinaigrette

o The Wedge – iceberg, sun dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, croutons, parmesan, ranch dressing

· Starters

o Octopus Ceviche – plum tomato, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, fried plantains

o Chicken Skewers – mango-habanero-honey sauce

Watermelon Salad– mango, goat cheese, arugula, mint, balsamic vinaigrette

o Chicken Taco- marinated, pico de gallo, corn tortilla

· Strombolis (A throw-back to a pizza shop that was co-owner George Tsiouris’ first business for 10 years in West Chester, PA)

o Italian Stromboli- cheese blend, prosciutto, mortadella, genoa, capicola

o Cheese Stromboli- cheddar and provolone cheeses, marina o/s

o Cheesesteak Stromboli- cheese blend, sautéed onions

Cheers:







COCKTAILS:

· All About The Benjamins, Baby – jim beam black, orange-cherry, bitters, edible hundred dollar bill

· Purple Haze Froze – froze, citrus vodka, blackberry (add-on CBD drops optional)

· Cool as a Cucumber – cucumber vodka, lemon, dill (used to be called “Antho” at Opa, the garnish and name are different now)

· Mango Tango Margarita- tequila, mango, lime

· Ginning From Ear to Ear – gin, elderflower, honey, rosemary

· Watermelon Spritz – watermelon vodka and puree, mint, basil, cava

· Lime-Ging Mojito- rum, mint, lime, ginger

MOCKTAILS:

· Fauxito- mint, lime, ginger

· Berry Tasty- Strawberry, pink peppercorns, basil, lemon

