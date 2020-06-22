INBOX: PARX CASINO ANNOUNCES REOPENING DATE AND PLANS

June 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Monday, June 22, 2020 ~ Bensalem, PA – Parx Casino® is set to reopen its doors to the public at 9am on Monday, June 29, 2020 in accordance with directives from the Centers for Disease Control, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Parx Casino® will implement new health and safety procedures to enhance its existing protocols on the property. The owners and operators of Parx Casino® are focused on the well-being of all team members and guests and are working to create an environment with superior standards of cleanliness and social distancing practices. Slot machines and table games will be reconfigured with limited seating and additional safety measures put in place. Select dining and bar options will be available with limited hours during this first phase of reopening.

The new hours of operation at Parx Casino® will be Monday through Thursday, 9am to 3am

and beginning at 9am on Friday through 3am on Monday, the casino will operate on a 24-hour schedule.

In preparation for the reopening, Parx has created a comprehensive new Health & Safety Plan which includes the following procedures:

Guest arrival process:

o For now, valet parking will not be available to guests.

o Entry will be limited to certain marked doors at each of the three main entry areas.

o Guests will enter through doors that are either propped open, automated, or manually opened by a Parx employee.

o If the property has reached capacity, guests may be asked to wait in an outside queue. These queues will be sectioned off, covered from the elements, marked for appropriate social distancing and monitored by security. We will establish a dedicated queue and entry for our Elite and Premium XClub guests.

o A security officer will greet each visitor, screen them and ask them to use hand sanitizer.

o The screening process involves some questions and a temperature check upon entry. All guests will have their temperature checked using contactless thermal cameras or infrared thermometers. If a guest registers a temperature at or above 100.4°F, the guest will be asked to take a secondary temperature screening in a non-invasive manner. If the secondary temperature check also registers a temperature at or above 100.4°F, the guest will not be allowed entry into the property. If the guest refuses the secondary screening, the guest will be denied entry.

o Guests will be required to wear approved masks at all times while on the property. If a guest does not have a clean, approved mask with them, Parx will provide the guest with a mask. Guests who refuse to wear masks will be denied entry.

Additional guest safety procedures:

o Guests will be advised to practice appropriate social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

o Slot machines, table games, restaurant tables and other physical layouts have been arranged to promote distancing. Per governmental guidance, the poker room will be closed until further notice.

o Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at all entrances and contact surfaces throughout the casino floor, restaurant entrances and service counters. We encourage guests to use these stations regularly.

o Health and hygiene reminders will be displayed throughout the property demonstrating the correct manner to wear, handle and dispose of masks.

o We have increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing throughout the premises, with emphasis on frequent contact surfaces, including, but not limited to, door handles, bathrooms, ATMs, TRMs, kiosks, cage counters, gaming machines, gaming tables, dining surfaces and seating areas.

o We have increased the frequency of air filter replacement and HVAC system cleaning and maximized fresh air exchange.

Employee safety procedures:

o All employees will submit to the same temperature check process as guests upon their entry to the property. Employees with a temperature at or above 100.4°F will be denied entry.

o All employees will wear masks in all public guest interaction areas and public office areas. Other PPE including gloves will be available to all team members and mandated for certain activities.

o All employees have been instructed to wash their hands (or use hand sanitizer if a sink is not available) every 60 minutes and after any of the following activities: using the restroom, sneezing, touching their face, blowing their nose, cleaning, sweeping, mopping, smoking, eating, drinking, entering the gaming floor, going on and returning from break and before and after starting their shift.

o Our employees will be provided training in our new safety, sanitation and social distancing protocols.

For updated information, please visit www.parxcasino.com or our social media pages – www.facebook.com/parxcasino www.instagram.com/parxcasino and/or Carrie Nork Minelli, PR Director ~ CNorkminelli@parxcasino.com.

ABOUT PARX CASINO®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino

property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city

Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in

Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 124

live table games; 48 poker tables in custom built private room; live racing & simulcast action; Xcite

Center, 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Parx

Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie’s& Pete’s Crab House and

SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese

eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge; a massive year-round Beer Garden and complimentary parking

for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10M world-class sportsbook.

Also in 2019, Parx launched online gaming and online sports betting. For more information on Parx

Casino®, visit http://www.parxcasino.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

