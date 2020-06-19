This & That Friday: Dining Out, Philly To Do and What Does the Green Phase Mean
It’s Friday and time for another column of “This and That” where we cover what’s happening and interesting in greater Philly area. Some of these posts appeared on my Social Media, but I like to save nuggets for us on the blog as well.
A sure sign of summer, the Art Museum Whole Foods is setting up their outside dining. No doubt the tables are out there as I type this. Definitely one of the best views of the City skyline from the 22nd and Callowhill location.
|Karin Copeland’s CreateXChange presents Adrienne Bankert
Tuesday, June 23rd at 4:45pm – Free but you must register
for a discussion with
ADRIENNE BANKERT
ABC NEWS and GOOD MORNING AMERICA
CORRESPONDENT and author of
YOUR HIDDEN SUPERPOWER:
The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone
Congrats KyleTanguay for making the Eagles Cheerleading squad again!!
On Friday, June 19, 2020, there are a number of events planned in Center City to commemorate Juneteenth:
9:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Art Museum – Children’s March- Play Without Fear
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – 526 Market St – Liberty Bell – Black Lives Matter Fashion Protest
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – (2 starting points) Broad & Erie and 60th & Market – Juneteenth Car Parade, both parades to end at City Hall
1:00 PM – March starts at 701 Arch St., African American Museum – Celebration to follow: 3:30 PM–6:00 PM at Eakins Oval
WE DID IT. The COVID19 has flattened. Let’s continue this by wearing masks, socially distancing and being patient and kind. Philly moves into the Green Phase in early July. Here’s what that means https://www.phila.gov/2020-06-18-what-the-green-phase-means-for-philadelphia/
See you on Social Media and back here on Monday. Have a safe weekend.