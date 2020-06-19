This & That Friday: Dining Out, Philly To Do and What Does the Green Phase Mean

June 19, 2020 by HughE Dillon

It’s Friday and time for another column of “This and That” where we cover what’s happening and interesting in greater Philly area. Some of these posts appeared on my Social Media, but I like to save nuggets for us on the blog as well.

Let’s just start off on a sweet note. Kory Aversa, Aversa PR and I went to Morgan’s Pier (Kory’s client) for dinner this week. The view of the Delaware River was spectacular. Folks were socially distant, masks were up when people entered the eatery and relaxed when guests sat table side. You must wear your mask if you walk around the restaurant or use the bathroom. The food was delicious, but I had the best dessert of the year there – Fluffernutter Baklava – only $6 of deliciousness. Make Reservations, I like to ask people not to use their gift cards until 2021 if possible, and to tip the servers 25% for good service. Times are tough. I even tip the folks at my favorite fast food places and Nuts To You. And please wear your mask when you pick up your fast food while you’re in the car.

Etiquette for dining out

A sure sign of summer, the Art Museum Whole Foods is setting up their outside dining. No doubt the tables are out there as I type this. Definitely one of the best views of the City skyline from the 22nd and Callowhill location.

Karin Copeland’s CreateXChange presents Adrienne Bankert

Tuesday, June 23rd at 4:45pm – Free but you must register

for a discussion with

ADRIENNE BANKERT

ABC NEWS and GOOD MORNING AMERICA

CORRESPONDENT and author of

YOUR HIDDEN SUPERPOWER:

The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone

Philly is heading into the Green Phase at the beginning of July. I’m crossing my fingers that it includes the opening of the Philadelphia Zoo. Plan your future visit by purchasing a membership today. My favorite benefit of the membership is definitely the free parking.

Spice up your quarantine wardrobe and help support Philadelphia Zoo!



A portion of our limited-edition t-shirts directly benefits our SPRING BACK Fund and the animals at the Zoo. Buy One Here



Saxbys announced a new line of coffee, Make Life Proud: Love Speaks, and 100% of proceeds go towards the Attic Youth Center dedicated to supporting LGTBQ young people. You can learn more at hellosaxbys.com/LoveSpeaks

#PHSGARDENINGCONTEST UPDATE: We’ve extended our deadline to enter to Friday, June 26!



Enter your garden, volunteer to be a judge, and learn more about this annual contest. Enter your garden for free



A few days ago I saw @98rouge build these wood structures which to me were obviously going to be an extension of their dining outdoors. Last night I was in @northliberties @elcaminophilly and got photos of what it would look like. Quickly drove by Rouge afterwards and they are serving dinner in the street now. Looks great, I couldn’t get a photo as the light was green, LOL.

Congrats KyleTanguay for making the Eagles Cheerleading squad again!!

I’ve covered Juneteenth events in Philly for the past 3 years

On Friday, June 19, 2020, there are a number of events planned in Center City to commemorate Juneteenth:

9:30 AM – 12:00 PM – Art Museum – Children’s March- Play Without Fear

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – 526 Market St – Liberty Bell – Black Lives Matter Fashion Protest

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – (2 starting points) Broad & Erie and 60th & Market – Juneteenth Car Parade, both parades to end at City Hall

1:00 PM – March starts at 701 Arch St., African American Museum – Celebration to follow: 3:30 PM–6:00 PM at Eakins Oval



WE DID IT. The COVID19 has flattened. Let’s continue this by wearing masks, socially distancing and being patient and kind. Philly moves into the Green Phase in early July. Here’s what that means https://www.phila.gov/2020-06-18-what-the-green-phase-means-for-philadelphia/

See you on Social Media and back here on Monday. Have a safe weekend.

