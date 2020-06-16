Happy Gay Pride Philly ++ Fox29 Interview on SCOTUS Ruling
WOW Mind Blown. Never did I think that a prominently conservative Supreme Court would protect my civil rights after years of trying to obtain these rights. It tells me that the majority of the people finally understand being gay is not a choice, and we are not freaks, that Love is Love. Thank You SCOTUS!!
This year because of COVID19, there will be no pride parades, but thankfully I’ve attended a few.
Henri David MC and singer Jade Starling at Philly Gay Pride 2016