Happy Gay Pride Philly ++ Fox29 Interview on SCOTUS Ruling

June 16, 2020 by HughE Dillon

WOW Mind Blown. Never did I think that a prominently conservative Supreme Court would protect my civil rights after years of trying to obtain these rights. It tells me that the majority of the people finally understand being gay is not a choice, and we are not freaks, that Love is Love. Thank You SCOTUS!!

2017

This year because of COVID19, there will be no pride parades, but thankfully I’ve attended a few.

2013





















2017



2013

2017

Megan Mullally with Pride Parade Executive Director Franny Price and Mayor Jim Kenney. 2017

2013

Henri David MC and singer Jade Starling at Philly Gay Pride 2016

2019





See you next year Philly Pride!!

