This and That, Scene in Philly, What’s Open Downtown, Food Bank Info

June 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Younger self is crying with joy today after the Supreme Court finally protected my civil rights with 6-3 decision that federal law bars workplace discrimination against gays, lesbian and transgender. GORSUCH writes for Dem appointees. ROBERTS agrees. ALITO/THOMAS/KAVANAUGH dissent ie still believe in discrimination. ** I was once fired for being gay by a large well known corporation. The company had meetings on ways to fire me. A closeted lesbian supervisor warned me. I was written up for every little thing, and then fired after about 3 months. In 1988 there was no law protecting me and no lawyer who would take the case. #SupremeCourt #LGBTQ YEAH!! (Source)







Check out additional coverage in my CBSPhilly column





Thursday I wrote about a few eateries opened for dining al fresco. Friday I walked around and found a few more as well as these business. I also saw that the Gap was opened on Walnut Street. Cole Hahn, Rag & Bone and The Loft were stocked and ready to open. Check out additional photos on CBSPhilly for restaurants open for dining outside.

I personally went to Pinefish, Dimsum House on Chestnut Street and Germantown Beer Garden, which had a cool menu idea.

WE ALL HAVE TO VOTE ON 11/3/2020!!!

Mask by @thesherylleeralph

https://shop-with-sheryl-lee.myshopify.com/

Spread the word! Here’s where older adults can receive free, grab-and-go meals thanks to support from @PhilaParkandRec and @pcacares_org https://www.phila.gov/food/#/ Have a beautiful day my friends.

