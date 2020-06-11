12 Eateries To Socially Distant Dine Al Fresco

June 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Pennsylvania started dining outdoors last week, and I was out the door dining at 4 restaurants in our area. It was a great feeling of freedom and relief after months of isolation, especially seeing my friends, completing the night with air hugs. Bring your mask. You must wear it as you enter the restaurant and walk to your table. You can take it off at your table. If you go to the bathroom you must enter the building with your mask on. It’s only polite to wear your mask.

Starting Friday, June 12, restaurants in the yellow phase can offer outdoor seating. Indoor areas, including bar areas must remain closed to customers.

Customers being served must be seated at a table. Tables need to be six feet apart and there can be no reusable menus. Restaurants cannot have self-service food or drink options or condiments on tables. Let’s check out some of our favorite eateries opening on Friday.





So excited to go to Morgan’s Pier. The views, the food, the people watching.

221 N Christopher Columbus Blvd,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-279-7134

Morganspier.com

Reservations:

Delivery: seamless.com, grubhub.com, bit.ly

Open: Outdoor Dining, Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Monday – Sunday

12:00pm – 10:00pm

Seating aiming for 250 seat to start with room for expansion

Morgan’s Pier is already an outdoor seating venue. Large wooden picnic tables with oversized umbrellas are perfect for groups for 6 to 10 guests. Smaller metal tables will be available for single diners to 4 guests. Opening weekend we will have a DJ Friday 5-9 PM, Saturday 1-5 PM and 5-9 PM as background music. It will be table service. Take Out still available to go. Ample signing will be available throughout the venue to remind diners of social distancing and other rules. A poster will be posted at entry along and all disposable menus will have rules and restrictions.





Harper’s Garden. I stopped by yesterday and the garden is in bloom. In between the tables they’ve installed plexiglass dividers, which wasn’t a distraction. You can still enjoy people watching, but will help in social distancing as well as cut down the noise of an always packed place. Here are the deets:

Harper’s Garden

31 S 18th St,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

267-886-8552

Harpers Garden

Reservations: https://harpersgardenphilly.com/reservations

Open? Outdoor Dining – and will offer pick-up/take-out when they re-open this week

Monday – Sunday

11:30am – 10:30pm

Seating for up to 50 to start and then they will expand by July with a new dining section next door. Ample signing will be available throughout the venue to remind diners of social distancing and other rules. A poster will be posted at entry along with a reminder on the menu. Table service.







Germantown Garden

(next to Vesper Pool)

1029 Germantown Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-214-0086

germantowngarden.com

Reservations: Open Table



Delivery: ubereats.com, seamless.com, grubhub.com, doordash.com

Open for Takeout and Outdoor Dining

Reservations Only through OpenTable (starts Thursday) or email contact@germantowngarden.com

Seating – looking to get 50 seats to start will maybe add more later

Tuesday-Sunday

4:00pm to 12:00am

This urban oasis in the heart of Northern Liberties will re-open in time for outdoor dining this weekend – this is an entirely outdoor restaurant with table seats, full bar, full food menu, plants and flowers, beautiful lighting and an escape without leaving the city. They will utilize current space now and they have much room to grow with extra tables later. Menu to start will be appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, wings, bar favorites – and entrees and elevated dishes from “standard” menu will be added closer to July.

Le Virtú

1927 East Passyunk Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-271-5626

https://levirtu.com/

Reservations: Open Table



Open? Take-out, Outdoor Dining

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 5:00pm to 10:30pm, Friday 5:00pm to 11:00pm, Saturday 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Sunday 4:00pm to 10:00pm

They don’t know number but will be one of, if not, the largest place on East Passyunk to dine outside. Il Campo (Le Virtu’s outdoor spacious and lush garden and outdoor space) plus Le Virtu’s patio are available on OpenTable NOW for seatings beginning on Friday or you can call 215-271-5626. Dine with the backdrop of Abruzzo on the giant mural behind! Full menu will be offered. ALSO they are restarting Caviar this week and takeout with most of the entire menu – that part starts today June 10th.

Dim Sum House By Jane G’s (I just had lunch there last week. They have the best Hot & Sour Soup and edamame dumplings.)

(Rittenhouse only at this time for outdoor)

1930 Chestnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-563-8800

Dim Sum House



Delivery: seamless.com, grubhub.com

Open? Outdoor Dining, Takeout and Delivery

Reservations Only by Phone

Time Limit of 75 Minutes During Peak Times

Seats: 20-30 to be determined

Tuesday – Sunday

12:00pm – 9:00pm

Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse will open back up today in preparation for outdoor dining on Friday – they will offer nearly 2 dozen seats socially distanced apart with their entire full menu of Dim Sum favorites plus Chinese specialty dishes.





Brü Craft & Wurst, Tradesman’s and U-Bahn

1316 Chestnut St,

Philadelphia, PA 19107

For all properties one phone is being used: (267) 457-3994

http://www.bruphilly.com/

https://tradesmansphl.com/

Delivery: doordash.com, grubhub.com, seamless.com, ubereats.com

Open? Outdoor Dining, Takeout and Delivery

Monday to Friday, 3:00pm to 2:00am (kitchen stops 1:00am)

Saturday and Sunday, 11:00am to 2:00am (kitchen stops 1:00am)

Outdoor seating will be socially distanced with extra precautions and span from Bru across U-Bahn to Tradesman’s creating a mini-restaurant row with sidewalk dining on Chestnut Street – with up to 20-30 seats pending final arrangement and party sizes. The menu across all three properties will be the same – dishes from BRU, Tradesman’s and some bar favorites from Finn McCool’s – in time for this weekend the BRU and Tradesman’s offerings will greatly expand from the current limited menu to much larger.

Table service. Specials will also begin for weekly food dishes and special drinks.

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor,

Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-238-0499

http://www.positanocoast.net/

Reservations:Open Table



Delivery: ubereats.com

Open? Outdoor Dining, Takeout and Delivery

Monday-Thursday: 11:30am-10:30pm

(Closed Mondays from November thru April)

Friday

11:30am – 11:00pm

Saturday

11:30am – 11:00pm

Sunday

11:00am-9:30pm









Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti will offer beautiful outdoor views above the streets of Old City District -with outdoor and cafe/ patio seating with their full menu, bar and wine-beer-cocktail list. Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti offering Italian inspired Cuisine with a seafood-focused menu, and breathtaking open-air dining plans to reopen with outdoor dining this Friday. That will include a sidewalk cafe and back patio seating. Tables will be spread out between 6 feet or more and will be taking safety precautions. Employees will be wearing masks and taking extra steps for sanitation. There will be between 40-50 seats available along the sidewalk cafe while bigger parties will be set up at the back patio.





Sancho Pistolas

19 W Girard Ave,

Philadelphia, PA 19125

267-324-3530

http://www.sanchopistolas.com/

Delivery: Caviar

Open? Takeout and Delivery and now Outdoor Dining

Seven days a week Noon to 11:00pm

Pistolas Fishtown location will offer sidewalk cafe seating in the heart of Fishtown with socially distanced tables – aiming to get 12-16 seats. This is a recommendation not requirement – parties will be encouraged during first two weeks and during peak time for 90 estimate minute stays. Full menu. Table service. Specials coming soon.

Pistolas Del Sur

1934 East Passyunk Avenue,

Philadelphia, PA 19148

267-519-2329

https://www.pistoladelsur.com/

Delivery: Caviar

Open? Takeout and Delivery

Seven days a week Noon to 11:00pm

Dine outside under the shade and on the beautiful seating outside East Passyunk’s Pistolas Del Sur. Take in the Avenue views and sidewalk scene and enjoy tacos, entrees, margaritas, cocktails, wine and beer. This is a recommendation not requirement – parties will be encouraged during first two weeks and during peak time for 90 estimate minute stays. Parties of 4-6 people are strongly encouraged during peak times. Full menu. Table service. Specials coming soon.

Urban Village Brewing Company

1001 N 2nd St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

267-687-1961

Reservations: http://urbanvillagebrewing.com/reservations

or call for reservations

Delivery: Grub Hub

Instagram: instagram.com/urbanvillagebrewing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/urbanvillagebrewing/

Open? Takeout, Delivery, Outdoor Dining

Monday – Sunday, 12:00pm – 9:00pmThey are aiming 15 tables for seating up to 100 people pending party size – in their beautiful outdoor patio and sidewalk seating in the heart of No Libs on 2nd Street at the Piazza. The tables will of course be socially distanced – full menu – table service – extra cleaning and precautions. They will be using a new app Up N Go to pay by check on phone to be contactless. They will be offering their famous Froze that debuted at the Pod Park last year – which was the most popular drinks of the summer for the entire park in 2019 – this is a big welcome addition! Call for reservations 267-687-1961.

Jerry’s Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 267-273-1632

Reservations: https://www.opentable.com/r/jerrys-bar-philadelphia

Delivery: postmates.com, grubhub.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jerrysbarphilly/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jerrysbarphilly/

Open? Curbside Pickup and Delivery and now Outdoor Dining

Wednesday – Thursday 2:00pm – 9:00pm; Friday 2:00pm – 11:00pm; Saturday 11:00am – 11:00pm; Sunday 11:00am – 9:00pm

El Camino Real Restaurant

1040 N 2nd St,

Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-925-1110

Delivery: ubereats.com, grubhub.com, seamless.com, doordash.com

Open? Takeout and delivery and now outdoor dining

11:00am to 10:00pm kitchen, with bar until 11:00pm – seven days a week

They will open their sidewalk seating in the middle of the open-air picturesque Liberties Walk with beer garden style seating where you order from stations and they will bring food out to the tables. Full menu of food, with lots of frozen cocktails for the hot weekends coming. First come, first served. No reservations. When ordering must wear mask, social distancing and following all guidelines as given by state and city.

