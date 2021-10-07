Sustainable Princeton Ride-and-Drive Event with NRG Energy

October 7, 2021 by HughE Dillon

In partnership with NRG Energy, Inc., the annual Sustainable Princeton’s Electric EVening at the Princeton Shopping Center took place Friday, October 1, and this years weather was amazing . A beautiful fall evening where community members were invited to test drive the latest electric vehicles, motorcycles, and bikes and learn the benefits of going electric.

This year’s showcase presented exciting new models hitting the market, including the Polestar 2, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E (above), VW’s ID.4,

and a variety of all-electric bike options for both on- and off-road adventures.

Full-size motorcycles from Zero Motorcycles’ dealer Mt Holly Motorsports

Danita Park, Director of Commercial Development at NRG speaks with a community member

Representatives from NRG Energy, Inc., were onsite providing information on energy-related products and services that support a sustainable lifestyle, including NRG Carbon Offsets and renewable electricity plans. NRG Carbon Offsets, in particular, are an exciting new addition to NRG’s suite of solutions. Through NRG Carbon Offsets, a customer reduces the net carbon emissions of daily activities such as driving, traveling, or using electricity in the home. An NRG Carbon Offset subscription or one-time purchase lowers an individual’s carbon footprint by investing in third-party verified carbon reduction projects.









NRG Energy, Inc., is also a consumer of EVs. NRG recently announced our own fleet goal

to convert 100% of our light duty vehicles all electric by 2030, which is part

of our broader goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

