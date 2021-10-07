Pep Boys Auto Service Celebrates 100 Years

October 7, 2021 by HughE Dillon

On Sat., Sept. 25, 2021, Pep Boys Auto Service, one of the nation’s largest repair and

maintenance providers, brought its Centennial Road Trip Celebration to the Company’s

hometown of Philly with the ultimate tailgate party that included a live DJ, classic cars, family

activities, local food trucks and prizes all along Citizens Bank Way before the Phillies game.



This epic Pep Boys branded bus is celebrating with the customers and team members across

the nation who have made 100 years of Pep Boys possible.

In celebration of Pep Boys’ centennial, President and CEO Brian Kaner awarded a $10,000 scholarship to an aspiring

automotive technician, part of a commitment to give $100K to students in the skilled trades,

thanked the hundreds of Pep Boys Team Members in attendance for their commitment to the

Company, and led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday – all before throwing out a perfect first

pitch!



















From providing parts for the first Model Ts to repairing the electric vehicles of the future,

Pep Boys has a bright future ahead servicing the cars of the next century! Follow us #PepBoysRoadTrip

