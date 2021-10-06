It was A Beautiful Night at The Main Line Wine Gala 2021

October 6, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Thursday night I attended the Resources for Human Development (RHD) annual Main Line Wine Gala on the beautiful outdoor grounds of Appleford Estate in Villanova, PA. The weather was gorgeous, the grounds were beautiful, it was a perfect setting for the gala. This year’s Main Line Wine Gala will benefit The Center for Creative Works, La Casa, and future RHD initiatives that will impact the communities we serve.

Marco Giordano, Chief Executive Officer Resources For Human Development, emcee for the evening Jennaphr Frederick, FOX 29 and Honorary chair Marc Nelson, Groth Vineyards & Winery

Judge Roxanne Covington, Vicki Miles and Darryl Ridgeway

Meg Paszko and Sue Daugherty

Sue Daugherty is the executive director of Manna and tells me that it’s that time of year! Never too early to get your pie orders in for Thanksgiving https://mannapies.org/seller/hq/sue-daugherty/

Mike Puchtler, Danielle Perry, Sarah Debessay, Haben Debessay , and Julia Puchtler,

Charles Lynch, Karin Annerhed-Harris and Marco Giordano , Chief Executive Officer Resources For Human Development

Birch Clothier, Don Mykytiuk, Bert Wolfson, Naomi Hooper, McBee Butcher all of Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Appleford/Parsons-Banks Arboretum is a non-profit arboretum and country estate located at 770 Mount Moro Road, Villanova, Pennsylvania. Appelford began in 1682 with William Penn’s grant of 100 acres to James Moore. In 1728 Robert Jones erected a one-story stone farmhouse on the site, parts of which still stand.





Joseph Blevins and Tanya Leshko review the silent auction featuring artwork from RHD’s Center for Creative Works & Outside the Lines art studio for people with intellectual disabilities. A staff of mentor artists teach professional materials and techniques with the goal of developing participants as artists, artisans and designers. These programs foster individual expression and skill development.





I like how they had these video screens to tell you which table you were sitting at, saving paper.





Marc Nelson , Groth Vineyards and Winery, co-chair of the Main Line Wine Gala. During cocktail hour and between courses he would tell the guests the wine they were drinking, and why it went with that particular dish.

It was great to see Steve Katz do his magic as auctioneer, a volunteer gig he enjoys on the side of his full time career as the head of a private investment fund specializing in commercial real estate property, which he owns with his son Joshua, another fun auctioneer.





La Casa is a Philadelphia youth safe haven and provides safe, transitional housing for emerging young adults who are experiencing homelessness. La Casa is dedicated to teaching young adults life skills, building around evidence-based practices that will help them reintegrate back into the community of their choice. Find out more about RHD’s La Casa program for at-risk youth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

