Cape May: Nature, Birds & Butterflies

October 8, 2021 by HughE Dillon

Over the years I’ve made a trek to Cape May in the fall to see the butterfly migration which occurs in late September and early October. It’s been hit or miss over the past few years, but it’s always a lovely day especially when I go with Mike.





In my next life I’m going to commit to memory what kinds of birds I see, maybe.

I only know this is a Mockingbird cause a 10 year old kid told his dad, yes that’s a Mockingbird, I learned about it at school. Now how come I didn’t take that class.





I love people watching as much as wildlife.

Happy Birthday to my sisters Crista and Margaret!!

We didn’t see too many butterflies this year, even though I read it was the best year in a decade, but I did get to spend the day with Mike and that was priceless. We enjoyed a beautiful day, as well as our favorite dining spot in Cape May – Exit Zero. Hopefully next year we’ll spot more than two. In the meantime check out my friend John Cooke’s photo who captured the beauty the day before; If you go in the next week, or in the upcoming years this is what you might see. The best time to go is after the temperatures drop below 70f, or a cold front passes, like last Thursday night. The butterflies fly along the coastline, on their way to Mexico for the winter. They stop at the point towards the evening as they know they can’t make it across the wide Delaware Bay. How they know I have no idea since each generation is new to the migration. Isn’t nature fascinating.

It’s a Traffic jam of @capemaymonarchs proportions at Cape May point. Incredible to see this firsthand. Naturalist are encouraged by the significant numbers. #capemay 10/2/21 **



Say a prayer for me today as I undergo a common medical procedure, a colonoscopy, which over 45’s should do more regularly for preventive care. Thanks so much.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

