Commonweal Art Gallery Opens In Philly

In the past few months people have been yearning to go out , and we here at Philly Chit Chat have been very busy photographing many of the hot and happening events. Thanks to team photographer Andre Flewellen for capturing the opening of Commonweal Art Gallery earlier this month. Let’s see who made left their leggings at home and came to check out this new art gallery.

The arts scene in Philadelphia continues to grow with the opening of Commonweal which happened October 1st, 2021. The gallery features emerging and mid-career Philadelphia artists and designers from across the city’s creative communities. The artists for Commonweal’s inaugural program were chosen because their work focuses on social and cultural themes important to our city and its residents while remaining engaged with evolving national and global conversations. The works of featured designers form a capsule collection of objects exclusive to the gallery. The designers have engaged their material expertise to create an array of unique functional objects whose quality and thoughtfulness are intended to enrich their user’s daily experience through their use.





Photo on Right: Caitlin Clark, Alec Conner, Owner of Commonweal Gallery and Priyanka Setty





Kate Marlys, Philly PR Girl and Andrianna Acosta check out the art at Commonweal Gallery located at 1607 Latimer Street, 19103 featuring feature G. Farrel Kellum and Warith Taha

Sitting Pretty: Gabrielle Ochoco, and Sabir Peele, Men Style Pro

Alec Conner, chats with creators Dan Tague, multi-media artist and Olivia Verdugo, Founder and Designer at C R U S H

October featured designer is C R U S H studio, an ongoing materials collaboration between Jenna Robb and Olivia Verdugo. They have created the Grounding Cushion, an object that is intended to reduce stress and refocus on the present moment through touch, for the gallery’s capsule design collection.

Making the scene is Ian Michael Crumm, and Toni Leslie, who had stepped away for a bit to explore lives other offerings, but the pandemic has brought them back to the Philly scene . I have a feeling we’ll see more of these two creatives in the near future. Plus Happy Birthday this week Ian!!



For more information, you can also follow Commonweal on their Instagram and Facebook pages. For press inquiries and/or media requests, please contact Katerina@PhillyPRGirl.com.

