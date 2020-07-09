The Philly Zoo is Open, Here’s How It Looks in the New Normal

July 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Zoo is once again up to the public. Thursday marks the first day the general public can visit the zoo since it closed on March 17.

On Monday the Philadelphia Zoo officially opened with remarks by Zoo President and CEO Vikram H. Dewan, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley, Rep. Donna Bullock and Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier. Afterwards members were welcomed to enjoy the park.

Vikram H. Dewan

Dr. Thomas Farley

Rep. Donna Bullock

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier

The Zoo has new safety precautions put in place for your comfort.

NEW SAFETY PROTOCOLS: * All visitors MUST reserve / pre-purchase timed-tickets for admission.

* Tickets will not be available for purchase onsite.

* Social distancing and Masks are required for guests 2+

* Indoor animal exhibits and attractions remain closed.* Touchless toilets, faucets, paper towel and soap dispensers.

* Hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus.

* More grab and go food selections and touchless transactions at food locations.

* Guests can bring their own food in the Zoo.

* “Clean Team”- staffers dedicated to sanitizing and cleaning high touch areas.

* New procedures that allow public safety officers to check bags without touching.







Kory Aversa, Aversa PR represents the Philly Zoo

How cute, these girls each found a peacock feather for a souvenir.









High-touch attractions — such as the swan boats, carousel, and WildWorks climbing course — will stay closed to create less touch and more distance. Also on hold are activities like educational talks from zookeepers to avoice large crowds gathering.









Although the beer garden is closed for now, food is still being served outdoor dining is still happening at a social distance.







Animals are on the move like never before at Philadelphia Zoo with Zoo360, a first-in-the-world system of see-through trails passing through treetops, crossing over pathways and connecting habitats, giving animals like amazing big cats, majestic primates and marvelous meerkats the opportunities to travel and explore.









Visit our young western lowland gorillas, baby sloth bear cub, giraffes, hippos, white rhino, zebras, Amur tigers and more at America’s first Zoo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

